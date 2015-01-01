पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पसोपेश में ग्राहक:बीपीसीएल के बिकने की खबर के बीच गैस उपभोक्ताओं में सब्सिडी को लेकर घबराहट

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भारत पेट्रोलियम काॅर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड
  • इस कंपनी की शहर में दो गैस एजेंसियां हैं और 14 हजार उपभोक्ता जुड़े हुए हैं

बीपीसीएल (भारत पेट्रोलियम काॅर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड) बिकने वाली है। ऐसे में इस कंपनी से जुड़े गैस उपभोक्ताओं में गैस पर मिलने वाली सब्सिडी को लेकर घबराहट है। ग्राहकों का मानना है कि यदि कंपनी बिकती है और यह निजी हाथों में चली जाएगी तो हमारा क्या होगा। हमें तो सब्सिडी मिलना बंद हो जाएगी। ऐसे में ग्राहक भी रोजाना गैस एजेंसियों पर पहुंचकर पूछताछ कर रहे हैं। हालांकि ग्राहकों को गैस एजेंसी से भी कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

केंद्र सरकार बीपीसीएल का निजीकरण करने जा रही है। इसके लिए बोलियां मंगाई गई हैं और कई निजी कंपनियां इसे खरीदने के लिए आगे आ रही हैं। इससे आने वाले समय में इस कंपनी की कमान निजी हाथों में जाना तय हो गया है। चूंकि ईंधन के अलावा कंपनी की घरेलू गैस की सप्लाई भी है। इससे ग्राहकों ने इससे भी गैस कनेक्शन ले रखे हैं। कंपनी की शहर में दो गैस एजेंसी हैं और 14 हजार उपभोक्ताओं के पास कंपनी के गैस कनेक्शन हैं।

इन सभी की चिंता सब्सिडी को लेकर है क्योंकि निजी हाथों में जाने के बाद तय है कि सब्सिडी मिलना बंद हो जाएगी। ऐसे में गैस एजेंसी पर उपभोक्ता यही सवाल कर रहे हैं कि कंपनी का निजीकरण होने से हमारा गैस कनेक्शन बंद तो नहीं होगा? कंपनी यदि बिकती भी है तो हमारी सब्सिडी बंद तो नहीं होगी? क्या हमें सब्सिडी आगे भी मिलती रहेगी? एजेंसियों पर पहुंच यही सवाल पूछ रहे हैं।

ग्राहकों को मिल रही है 100 रुपए सब्सिडी
सरकार सालभर में प्रत्येक परिवार को 14.2 किलो ग्राम वाले 12 रसोई गैस सिलेंडर सब्सिडी रेट पर मुहैया कराती है। सिलेंडर ग्राहकों को 723 रुपए में पड़ता है। इस पर ग्राहकों को 100 रुपए सब्सिडी मिलती है। गैस कंपनियों द्वारा सब्सिडी का भुगतान उपभोक्ता के सीधे बैंक अकाउंट में किया जाता है।

ग्राहक घबराएं नहीं, चालू रहेगा गैस कनेक्शन
बीपीसीएल के सेल्स ऑफिसर श्रीनिवास मूर्ति ने बताया कि बाजार में ये खबरें चल रही हैं वहीं ग्राहकों में घबराहट है। इसकी जानकारी हमारे पास भी आ रही है लेकिन फिलहाल ग्राहकों को घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। उनका गैस कनेक्शन चालू रहेगा। आगे जो भी प्रामाणिक जानकारी आएगी। उसे हम ग्राहकों से साझा किया जाएगा। सरकार जो भी फैसला लेगी वो ग्राहकों के हित में ही होगा। ऐसे में ग्राहक घबराएं नहीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें