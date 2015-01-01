पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंवला नवमी:भारतीय संस्कृति में गोमाता की सेवा सबसे उत्तम मानी गई है : साध्वीश्री

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • श्रीकृष्ण कामधेनु गोशाला में पर्व मनाया, आंवले से अमृत बूंदें गिरने की मान्यता

सर्वदेवमयी गोमाता धरती की सबसे बड़ी वैद्यराज है। भारतीय संस्कृति में गोमाता की सेवा सबसे उत्तम सेवा मानी गई है। श्री कृष्ण गोसेवा को सर्वप्रिय मानते हैं। शुद्ध भारतीय नस्ल की गाय की रीढ़ में सूर्यकेतु नाम की विशेष नाड़ी होती है। जब इस नाड़ी पर सूर्य की किरणें पड़ती हैं तो स्वर्ण के सूक्ष्म कणों का निर्माण करती है।

यह बात साध्वीश्री लीना बहन ने कही। श्रीकृष्ण कामधेनु गोशाला में गोपाष्टमी और अक्षय नवमी पर साध्वीश्री ने कहा कि गाय को सहलाने से कई असाध्य रोग मिट जाते हैं क्योंकि गाय के रोमकोपों से विशेष ऊर्जा निकलती है। गोमूत्र व गोझारण के फायदे तो अनंत हैं। इसके सेवन से कैंसर व मधुमय के कीटाणु नष्ट होते हैं। सत्पुरुषों का कहना है कि गाेसेवा करने से गाय का नहीं बल्कि सेवा करने वालों का भला होता है। उन्होंने आंवला नवमी के महत्व को बताते हुए कहा कि आंवले के पेड़ में सभी देवताओं का निवास होता है व यह फल भगवान विष्णु को भी अति प्रिय है। मान्यता है कि कार्तिक शुक्ल नवमी तिथि को आंवले के पेड़ से अमृत की बूंदें गिरती हैं और यदि इस पेड़ के नीचे व्यक्ति भोजन करता है तो भोजन में अमृत अंश आ जाते हैं। जिसके प्रभाव से मनुष्य रोगमुक्त होकर दीर्घायु बनता है।

गोशाला में सर्वआरोग्य की कामना की
गोशाला में गोपाष्टमी और अक्षय नवमी का पर्व मनाया गया। अक्षय नवमी पर आंवले के वृक्ष का पूजन व परिक्रमा करते हुए सर्व-आरोग्य की कामना की गई। सेवा समिति ने गोशाला में सुबह गायों को स्नान कराके गंध-पुष्पादि से पूजन कर गोग्रास देकर उनकी परिक्रमा की। शाम को जब गायें चर कर लौटीं उस समय उनका आतिथ्य, अभिवादन और पंचोपचार-पूजन कर उन्हें मिष्ठान आदि खिलाते हुए उनकी चरणरज ललाट पर लगाई गई। समिति अध्यक्ष रूपेश साल्वी, उपाध्यक्ष प्रेम प्रकाश बाथव, कोषाध्यक्ष शंकर मुलेवा सचिव सुदामा मिश्रा, व्यवस्थापक शिवा सोनटके, प्रवीण, महिला उत्थान मंडल की भारती, शांता सांकला, सविता साल्वी सहित अन्य मौजूद थे। पूजन पंडित मनोज मिश्रा व सच्चिदानंद ने करवाया।

उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना कर महिलाओं ने आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा-अर्चना की
बुजुर्ग महिलाओं ने आंवला नवमी की कथा सुनाकर परिवार के लिए आरोग्यता व सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की गई। महिलाओं ने आंवले के पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर पूजा-अर्चना करने के साथ ही प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। अक्षय नवमी सभी रोगों का क्षय यानी नाश करने वाली मानी जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें