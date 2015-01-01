पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रतलाम:साइबर ठगी से बचाने के लिए सरकार ने शुरू कराया ऑनलाइन कोर्स

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • टेस्ट में 30 प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे, बैंक में होने वाली धोखाधड़ी से अलर्ट करने पर सबसे ज्यादा जोर रहेगा, 31 दिसंबर तक चलेगी क्लास

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने पहली बार छात्र और छात्राओं के लिए ऑनलाइन सायबर क्राइम से जुड़ा कोर्स शुरू किया है। इसमें सायबर क्राइम से सुरक्षा और सायबर सुरक्षा जागरूकता संबंधी पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन कराई जाएगी। इसके लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना जरूरी है। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले छात्रों का टेस्ट लिया जाएगा, जिसमें कुल 30 प्रश्न होंगे। इसमें 9वीं से लेकर 12वीं तक के बच्चों को शामिल किया जाएगा। छात्र-छात्राओं को टेस्ट पास करने के लिए 90 अंकों में से 40% अंक लाना जरूरी होगा। पास होने पर प्रमाण-पत्र मिलेगा। छात्र-छात्राओं की 31 दिसंबर तक क्लास ऑनलाइन चलेगी। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग और एमपीकॉन लिमिटेड द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम भोपाल से शुरू कर दिया गया है। कोर्स के माध्यम से मिडिल, हाईस्कूल व इंटर कक्षाओं के छात्रों को रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी में अलर्ट रहने का ज्ञान मिलेगा। जिससे वह सायबर ठगी से बच सकते हैं। क्योंकि आएदिन लोगों के बैंक खाते से पैसा पार हो रहा है। पे-टीएम के मिलते जुलते नाम से लोग ठगी कर रहे हैं। ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग पर भी इसमें फोकस किया गया है।

साइबर स्पेस के अपराधों से बचाव की दे रहे जानकारी

सायबर स्पेस में होने वाले अपराध एवं उनसे बचाव की जानकारी दी जा रही है। {साइबर क्राइम एवं प्रकार {साइबर कानून एवं सूचना {प्रौद्योगिकी अधिनियम साइबर शिष्टाचार, कंप्यूटर और मोबाइल का सुरक्षित उपयोग {इंटरनेट एवं ई-कॉमर्स सेवाओं का सुरक्षित उपयोग {सायबर अटैक एवं उनके बचाव के तरीके ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के लिए सुरक्षा उपाय {सोशल मीडिया का सुरक्षित उपयोग {बच्चों के विरुद्ध होने वाले साइबर क्राइम ऑनलाइन यौन शोषण के अपराध की जानकारी और रोकथाम के बारे में बच्चों ने जागरूक किया जा रहा है। ऐसे ले सकते हैं हिस्सा पंजीयन या रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए छात्र mpcon की वेबसाइट mpced.mpconsutancy.org सायबर सिक्योरिटी अवेयरनेस टेस्ट पर ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं। भाग लेने के लिए कोई भी शुल्क नहीं है। छात्रों को 31 दिसंबर तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना अनिवार्य होगा।

परीक्षा का तरीका: ऑनलाइन परीक्षा घर या स्कूल के कंप्यूटर या स्मार्टफोन के माध्यम से दी जा सकती है। पाठ्य सामग्री: पढ़ाई के लिए पाठ्य सामग्री नि:शुल्क रहेगी। यह वेबसाइट पर छात्र के एकाउंट से डाउनलोड की जा सकेगी। परीक्षा का विवरण: कुल 30 प्रश्न रहेंगे। 30 मिनट का समय दिया जाएगा। इसमें 90 अंक का टोटल प्रश्नपत्र होगा। इसमें से 40% अंक लाना अनिवार्य है। प्रमाण पत्र: पास होने वाले छात्र को एमपीकॉन लिमिटेड द्वारा ही प्रमाण पत्र दिया जाएगा। इसे एमपीकॉन की वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड किया जा सके।

