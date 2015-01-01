पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंटेनमेंट जोन की वापसी:गुलमाेहर काॅलाेनी बना हॉटस्पॉट, 10 नए संक्रमित मिले, सील किया

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • जहां केस बढ़े उन क्षेत्रों को करेंगे बैन

बढ़ते संक्रमण के चलते मंगलवार काे गुलमाेहर काॅलाेनी की गलियाें काे कंटेनमेंट बनाया गया। 10 से ज्यादा पाॅजिटिव मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। रहवासी विरोध पर उतर आए हैं।
लाेगाें का कहना था कि पूरे शहर में कंटेनमेंट नहीं बनाया जा रहा है, ,ऐसे में हमारे क्षेत्र में क्याें...? माैके पर पहुंचे नायब तहसीलदार नवीन गर्ग, तहसीलदार पूजा भाटी, दाे बत्ती टीआई किशाेर पाटनवाला सहित अन्य अधिकारियाें ने रहवासियाें काे समझाया कि आपकी थर्मल
स्कैनिंग की जाएगी, इसके बाद फैसला लेंगे।
50 नए पाॅजिटिव मिले : मंगलवार काे शहर में 50 नए संक्रमित मिले। इसी के साथ अब जिले में कुल संक्रमिताें की संख्या 3082 हाे गई है। इधर, सूचना मिलने पर भाजपा नेता बलवंत भाटी, ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष विजयसिंह चाैहान भी माैके पर पहुंच गए। उन्हाेंने अधिकारियाें व पुलिसकर्मियाें से चर्चा की।
वेदव्यास काॅलाेनी, चांदनीचाैक, कस्तूरबा नगर भी हाॅट लिस्ट में :वेदव्यास काॅलाेनी, चांदनीचाैक, कस्तूरबा नगर में केस बढ़ रहे हैं और यह हॉट लिस्ट में शामिल है।

50 नए पाॅजिटिव मिले : मंगलवार काे शहर में 50 नए संक्रमित मिले। इसी के साथ अब जिले में कुल संक्रमिताें की संख्या 3082 हाे गई है।

1 तारीख काे बेटी की शादी, 29 से हाेंगे कार्यक्रम, अब फंसे
क्षेत्र के रहवासी सुजीत उपाध्याय ने बताया उनके घर पर 1 दिसंबर काे बेटी की शादी है। 29 नवंबर से कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत हाेगी। ऐसे में कंटेनमेंट बना दिया है, जाे गलत है। गली में जहां केस निकले हैं, उनके घराें काे कंटेनमेंट नहीं बनाया गया है। हमारे यहां पहले 18 अप्रैल काे बेटी की शादी थी, वह हमने आगे बढ़ाई थी। वहीं, पड़ाेसी आरएस परदेशी की बेटी हेमलता परदेशी की 8 दिसंबर काे शादी है। वे भी परेशान हैं।

अप्रैल-मई में बन रहे थे बड़े कंटेनमेंट, फिर खत्म हुए

10 अप्रैल - शहर में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा कंटेनमेंट बना था। यह 3 किमी का था। इसमें माेचीपुरा, बाईजी का वास, धभाईजी का वास, शेरानीपुरा शामिल थे।

12 मई- सिद्धांचलम काॅलाेनी में 400 मीटर का कंटेनमेंट बना था। 20 मई - जवाहर नगर में 200 मीटर का कंटेनमेंट। 1 अगस्त - एक घर का कंटेनमेंट बनने लग गया था, अब कंटेनमेंट नहीं बनाए।

^लाेगाें काे सावधानी रखने की जरूरत है। गुलमाेहर काॅलाेनी में केस बढ़े हैं, 10 से ज्यादा मामले सामने अा चुके हैं। एेसे में हमने एहतियातन सील किया है। गाइडलाइन के अनुरूप काम किया जाएगा। डाॅ. प्रमाेद प्रजापति, नाेडल अफसर, काेविड-19

^गुलमाेहर काॅलाेनी में ज्यादातर मामले सामने अा रहे थे। एेसे में सील किया है। अभिषेक गेहलाेत, एसडीएम, शहर

