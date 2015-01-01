पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब शादियाें का सीजन:काेराेना से अपने मेहमानाें काे बचाना है ताे... रखना हाेगा खास ख्याल, सामाजिक स्तर पर भी पहल जरूरी

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  रखें सावधानी }बाेहरा समाज लाेगाें से जमा करवा रहा खुद का फाॅर्म, मास्क-सैनिटाजर जरूरी, जैन समाजजन भी कर रहे पहल

दीवाली के बाद अब शादियाें का सीजन शुरू हाेने की तैयारी है। पत्रिकाएं आना शुरू हाे चुकी हैं 24-25 तारीख से खूब शादियां होंगी। लेकिन, इस साल शादियाें में आने वाले मेहमानाें का ख्याल हमें ही रखना हाेगा। उन्हें काेराेना से बचाना भी हमारी जवाबदारी है। अभी कुछ लाेगाें ने समाज स्तर पर निर्णय लेकर काेराेना से बचाव के लिए कदम उठाना भी शुरू कर दिया है।

इस मामले में बाेहरा समाजजनाें ने अच्छी पहल की है। समाजजनाें ने खुद का ही एक फॉर्म बनाया है, इसे वे जमातखाने में हाेने वाले कार्यक्रम की अनुमति लेने वालाें लाेगाें से भरवा रहे हैं। समाज के पीआरओ सलीम आरिफ ने बताया कि फॉर्म में लिखवा कर लिया जा रहा है कि वे 100 व्यक्ति से ज्यादा काे नहीं बुलाएंगे। इससे ज्यादा संख्या हाेती है ताे दाे भाग में आयाेजन हाेगा। आयाेजन में समाज के लाेग भी निगरानी कर रहे हैं। मास्क पहनना सख्ती से अनिवार्य कर रखा है। मास्क नहीं पहनने वालाें काे बेझिझक रिटर्न भी कर दिया जाता है। 60 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लाेगाें काे प्रवेश नहीं दे रहे।

लिखित में पहुंचाया : मास्क जरूरी

जैन समाज के कुछ आयाेजन में भी पहल दिख रही है। पिछले महीने छाेटू भाई की बगीची में दीक्षार्थी अभिनंदन समाराेह हुआ था। अमूमन ऐसे समाराेह में 3 से 4 हजार लाेगाें की संख्या हाेती है, लेकिन इस बार सीमित संख्या रही। इधर, आयाेजन के घर-घर दिए गए पम्पफ्लेट में मास्क के अनिवार्य हाेने की बात लिखी। समाज के महेंद्र गादिया ने बताया असर ये हुआ कि कार्यक्रम में लाेग मास्क पहनकर आए। शादियाें के कार्ड पर ही लाेगाें काे मास्क लगाकर आने की अपील लिखना चाहिए, इसका असर दिखेगा।

इस तरह की पहल कर सकते हैं...

पत्रिका : हकीकत ये है कि कुछ काे छाेड़कर शादी की ज्यादातर पत्रिकाओं पर अभी काेविड की अपील नहीं छप रही है। यदि घर वाले पहल करें ताे असर भी दिखेगा। सैनिटाइजेशन : शादी में मेहमानाें के सैनिटाइजेशन का विशेष ख्याल रखें। गेट पर ही एक व्यक्ति काे तैनात रखें ताकि वे लाेगाें के हाथाें काे सैनिटाइज करें। इससे मेहमानाें काे भराेसा भी हाेगा। दूरी : शादी में जाे जगह तय की है, उसके मुताबिक ही मेहमान बुलाए। लाेगाें के बीच दूरी बनी रहे, ध्यान रहे, पैक स्थान पर ज्यादा भीड़ ना हाे। हाेर्डिंग : शादी स्थल पर हाेर्डिंग लगाकर या माइक के माध्यम से लाेगाें से मास्क पहनने, दूरी बनाने की अपील भी कर सकते हैं।

इधर... हलवाई की जांच की तैयारी : एपेडेमियाेलाॅजिस्ट डाॅ. गाैरव बाेरीवाल ने बताया कि खाना बनाने वाले व्यक्तियाें की आरटीपीसीआर से जांच करने का प्रस्ताव भी दिया है। अभी फैसला नहीं हुआ है।

दूल्हा-दुल्हन जिम्मेदारी काे समझें : पूर्व महापाैर शैलेंद्र डागा ने भी समाजजनाें से सावधानी रखने की अपील की है। ऐसे में शादियां करने वाले और शादियाें में जाने वाले दाेनाें फर्ज समझें। युवाओं काे आगे आना हाेगा, वे परिवारजन काे समझाएं कि शादी बिलकुल साधारण तरीके से करें। जरूरी सदस्य ही शादी अटेंड करें।

