  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ratlam
  Having Served Humanity For More Than 1200 Hours, No One Saw The Children And No One Met The Parents

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की टिप्पणी:मानवता की सेवा करते हो चुके 1200 से ज्यादा घंटे, किसी ने बच्चों को नहीं देखा तो कोई मां-बाप से नहीं मिला

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डॉक्टर हैं, बर्तन नहीं; जरूरी भी क्योंकि अब वे बोल रहे-छुट्‌टी सभी के लिए जरूरी है

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को कहा था कि जो डॉक्टर कोरोना मरीजों का लगातार इलाज कर रहे हैं। उन्हें 8 महीनों से कोई ब्रेक नहीं मिला है। वे डॉक्टर है, कोई बर्तन नहीं। सरकार को इस मुद्दे पर विचार करने का कहा है। ये जरूरी है... क्योंकि, ऐसी ही स्थिति हमारे मेडिकल कॉलेज में भी है। 1 अप्रैल से कोविड हॉस्पिटल की शुरुआत हुई थी, तब से अब तक यानी करीब 8 महीने से डॉक्टर बिना ब्रेक के लगातार काम कर रहे हैं। किसी डॉक्टर ने अपने बच्चे को जब देखा था, जब वह नवजात था, अब 1 साल का होने आया। तो कोई अपने मां-पिता से ही नहीं मिल पा रहे।

पढ़ें... हमारे मेडिकल कॉलेज के डॉक्टरों के लिए अपने फर्ज के बीच कितने मायने रखती है ये छुट्‌टी...

10 जनवरी को जन्मा था बच्चा, 25 दिन बाद 1 साल का होने वाला है

ये हैं सीनियर रेजीडेंट डॉ. भरत कुमावत। डॉ. भरत मंदसौर जिले के सुवासरा के हैं। 10 जनवरी 2020 को उनके घर बालक (कृत्य) का जन्म हुआ। वे फरवरी में गए व बच्चे से मिले थे। इसके बाद लॉकडाउन लग गया था। डॉ. कुमावत कोविड ड्यूटी में लग गए। इसके बाद से ही वे घर नहीं गए हैं। 25 दिन बाद बच्चा एक साल का हो जाएगा। चिंता इस बात की भी है कि कॉलेज से छुट्टी मिली तो कम से कम 10 दिन रतलाम में ही रहना होगा, क्योंकि घर पर इंफेक्शन पहुंचने का डर है। माता-पिता की उम्र 55 साल से ज्यादा की है।

ना भतीजे की शादी में गए... न ही साले की

ये है कोविड अस्‍पताल में सीएमओ डॉ. सुमित गौर। सुमित ने इसी महीने 10 दिन की छुट्टी के लिए अप्लाई किया था। लेकिन, कैंसल हो गई। कारण था मरीज लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं, डॉ. सुमित अपने साले और भतीजे की शादी में ही नहीं जा सके। परिवार इंदौर में रहता है लेकिन वे अब तक इंदौर नहीं गए हैं। पत्नी बेटे को लेकर रतलाम आती है, लेकिन दूर से मिलते हैं। बेटा सिर्फ छह माह का है।

दीवाली पर परिवार से लड़ाई-सी नौबत आई

कोविड अस्पताल में सीएमओ डॉ. विनय शर्मा सिर्फ 137 किमी दूर इंदौर रहते हैं लेकिन, छुट्टी ना मिल पाने के कारण वे 9 दो बार ही घर गए हैं। पत्नी सुहानी शर्मा रतलाम में मेडिकल ऑफिसर हैं। मां-पिता रोज फोन पर आने की बात कहते हैं। दीवाली पर घर गए थे, उस दौरान बमुश्किल छुट्टी मिली थी। दीवाली पर परिवार से लड़ाई की नौबत बन अाई थी। इसी महीने खास दोस्त की शादी में नहीं जा पाए।

8 महीने में दो बार गए, त्योहार पर दुख

कोविड अस्पताल में ड्यूटी देने वाले डॉ. मोहित राठौड़ चित्तौड़गढ़ के रहने वाले हैं। 8 महीने में सिर्फ दो बार ही वे अपने घर गए हैं। परिवार से भी दूर से ही मिले, क्योंकि वे कॉलेज से गए थे ऐसे में संक्रमण का खतरा रहता है। सबसे ज्यादा दुख उन्हें रक्षाबंधन पर घर नहीं जा पाने का है। हालांकि, मोहित अभी भी अपनी ड्यूटी को पहले मानते हैं। उनका कहना है ये इमरजेंसी है... ऐसे में हमारी जरूरत है।

फ्रेशनेस के लिए ब्रेक जरूरी

मेडिकल कॉलेज के जो डॉक्टर कोविड में लगे हैं। वे बिना ब्रेक के काम कर रहे हैं। ये बड़ी बात है। फ्रेशनेस के लिए भी ब्रेक जरूरी है। इससे काम भी बेहतर होता है। बेहतर निर्णय की उम्मीद बनी है। -डॉ. प्रवीण सिंह बघेल, अध्यक्ष, मेडिकल टीचर्स एसोसिएशन

