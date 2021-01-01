पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:जिले में सुबह 1 बजे से पहले लगे सबसे ज्यादा टीके, 59% टीकाकरण, मेडिकल कॉलेज में दिखा सबसे ज्यादा उत्साह

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
बाल चिकित्सालय में टीका लगाने के बाद खुशी जतातीं आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
बाल चिकित्सालय में टीका लगाने के बाद खुशी जतातीं आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता।
  • जिले के 9 केंद्रों पर हुआ टीकाकरण, ग्रामीण अंचलों में भी नजर आया जोश
  • 7 केंद्रों पर 60 फीसदी से ज्यादा ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

सोमवार से जिलेभर में टीकाकरण की शुरुआत हो गई। जिले के 9 केंद्रों पर टीके लगे। अच्छी बात यह है कि 7 केंद्रों पर 60 फीसदी से ज्यादा लोगों ने टीके लगवाए। सबसे ज्यादा उत्साह मेडिकल कॉलेज में दिखा।

सुबह 9 बजे से वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत हुई, जिले के 9 केंद्रों पर 1080 लोगों को टीके लगाए जाना थे। दोपहर 1 बजे से पहले सबसे ज्यादा 264 लोगों ने वैक्सीन लगवा ली। वहीं, दोपहर 1 से 3 के बीच 194 व 3 से 6 के बीच 180 लोगों ने टीके लगवाए।

लगे टीके : मेडिकल कॉलेज में सोमवार को सबसे ज्यादा 80 प्रतिशत टीकाकरण हुआ। 109 लोगाें को टीके लगने थे, इनमें से 87 लोगों ने शाम 6 बजे तक टीके लगवाए। प्राइवेट अस्पताल वालों के साथ ही बचे स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीके लगे। बाजना ब्लॉक में 45 लोगों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। जबकि, 127 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगनी थी।

पिपलौदा: पहला टीका सफाई कर्मचारी को लगा

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पिपलौदा में पहला टीका सफाई कर्मचारी लता नकवाल व दूसरा टीका एनआरसी केयरटेकर रेखा कुंवर को लगाया।

सैलाना में डॉ. शैलेंद्र डांगे को लगा टीका : सैलाना सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में पहला टीका महावीर सिंह पुरावत, दूसरा टीका खंड विस्तार प्रशिक्षक कैलाश यादव व तीसरा टीका बीएमओ डॉ. शैलेश डांगी को लगा। शुभारंभ अनुविभागीय अधिकारी कामिनी ठाकुर ने किया।

