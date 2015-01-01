पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गांव में रीति-रिवाज से शादी:दूसरी शादी कर चुकी दुल्हन समेत पति, देवर के बयान लिए पर गुत्थी नहीं सुलझी

  • मामला पत्नी के खिलाफ गलत जानकारी देकर शादी करने व धाेखा देने का

चौपाटी रोड निवासी युवक द्वारा पत्नी के खिलाफ गलत जानकारी देकर शादी करने व धोखा देने की शिकायत की गई थी। फिर पत्नी ने वीडियो वायरल कर देवर पर गंभीर आरोप लगा िदए व सीएसपी से देवर समेत ससुराल पक्ष की शिकायत की। रविवार को सिटी थाना पुलिस ने सभी को तलब किया व बयान लेने शुरू किए तो कई पुराने किस्से व घटनाक्रम सामने आए। इससे गुत्थी सुलझने की बजाय उलझ गई व देर शाम पुलिस यह निर्णय नहीं ले पाई कि कौन सही है और कौन गलत। इसलिए रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं हो सकी है। सिटी थाना प्रभारी वीडी जोशी ने बताया कि पहले चौपाटी रोड निवासी दीपक जैन ने शिकायत की थी कि मेरी शादी जिस युवती से हुई है, उसने शादी से पहले गलत जानकारी देते हुए कहा था कि मैं कुंवारी हूं। शादी के बाद जब पेट दर्द हुआ तो पता चला कि उसके तो नसबंदी ऑपरेशन हो चुका है और यह दूसरी शादी है। इसके पहले किसी विष्णु जोशी नामक व्यक्ति से शादी हुई थी, जिससे तीन बच्चे हैं। दो दिन बाद युवती थाने पहुंची और कहा कि मैंने सबकुछ बताते हुए शादी की हां की थी। तब दीपक व इसके परिवारजन ने कहा था कि हमें नसबंदी से आपत्ति नहीं है। अब ये बदल गए और मेरे साथ मेरे देवर ने गलत काम भी किया है। इसकी शिकायत मैंने पति व सास से की तो उन्होंने मेरे साथ अभद्रता करते हुए मुझे परेशान करना शुरू कर दिया।

गांव में रीति-रिवाज से शादी की थी
रविवार को दीपक, उसके भाई, मां व युवती, उसकी मौसी को थाने बुलाया और बयान लेना शुरू किए। दीपक व उसके परिजन का कहना है कि युवती झूठ बोल रही है। देवर ने गलत काम नहीं किया बल्कि युवती ने ही हमें धोखा दिया है। हमने कार्रवाई का आवेदन दिया तो वे झूठा फंसाना चाहती है। इन्होंने पूर्व पति विष्णु जोशी निवासी बिछुड़ी राजस्थान से भी बात करवाई। पुलिस ने विष्णु जोशी से पूछा तो उसने पुलिस को बताया कि मैंने आठ-दस साल पहले पूरे गांव में रीति-रिवाज से शादी की थी। पूरा गांव साक्षी है और मेरी पत्नी ही मुझे छोड़कर चली गई। इसकी पलासिया थाने में दो बार मैंने खुद ने गुमशुदगी दर्ज करवा रखी है। जबकि इसी विवाहित युवती ने पूर्व पति पर आरोप लगाए थे कि किसी संतोषदेवी ने उसे डेढ़ लाख में बेच दिया। कुल मिलाकर सभी पक्षांे के बयान लेने के बाद मामला और ज्यादा पेचिदा हो गया है। थाना प्रभारी जोशी ने बताया कि सभी तथ्यों की बारीकी से जांच करने के बाद ही कोई निर्णय लेंगे।

