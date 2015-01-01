पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • If There Is A Problem Of Connectivity For 48 Hours Then Do Not Stop The Ration, Issue The Manual Form By Filling

जनप्रतिनिधियों से चर्चा:यदि 48 घंटे तक कनेक्टिविटी की दिक्कत रहती है तो राशन रोकें नहीं, मैन्युअल फाॅर्म भरकर जारी करें

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • मप्र राज्य खाद्य आयोग सदस्य किशोर खंडेलवाल व वीरसिंह चौहान रतलाम आए व कुपोषण पर बात की

मप्र राज्य खाद्य आयोग सदस्य किशोर खंडेलवाल तथा वीरसिंह चौहान बुधवार को रतलाम आए। उन्होंने कलेक्टोरेट सभागृह में जनप्रतिनिधियों से चर्चा की। उन्होंने कहा रतलाम में कुपोषण दूर करने के मामले में उल्लेखनीय कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। रतलाम जिला शीघ्र ही प्रदेश में अग्रणी स्थान प्राप्त कर लेगा। जिले की आंगनवाडिय़ां में बच्चों का कुपोषण दूर करने के प्रयासों की सराहना करते हुए उन्होंने काश्यप फाउण्डेशन द्वारा किए जा रहे कार्यों की सराहना की। बीपीएल हितग्राहियों को पात्रता पर्ची नहीं मिलने पर उन्होंने कहा कि यह प्रदेश शासन की हितग्राही योजना है जिसका लाभ पात्र हितग्राही को मिलना चाहिए। यदि किसी पात्र हितग्राही को पात्रता पर्ची के संबंध में कोई परेशानी है तो जनप्रतिनिधि इसे दूर करने का प्रयास करें। राशन प्रदान करने के दौरान कनेक्टिविटी की दिक्कत आ रही है और 48 घंटे तक समस्या है तो ग्राहक परेशान ना हो। उसका मैन्युअल फाॅर्म भरकर राशन दें। सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली के संबंध में कहा कि इस योजना का धरातल पर बेहतर क्रियान्वयन किया जाना चाहिए। साथ ही कंट्रोल दुकानों पर सतत् मॉनिटरिंग की जाना चाहिए ताकि हितग्राही को राशन सामग्री समय पर मिलती रहे। वहीं पुराने बीपीएल कार्ड की भी जांच करें ताकि सही लोगों तक राशन पहुंच सके। बीपीएल सत्यापन का कार्य त्वरित गति से निपटाया जाए तथा इस कार्य में जनप्रतिनिधियों का भी सहयोग लिया जाए। रतलाम ग्रामीण विधायक दिलीप मकवाना, जिला पंचायत प्रधान परमेश मईडा, सांसद प्रतिनिधि शांतिलाल पाटीदार, शहर विधायक प्रतिनिधि मनोहर पोरवाल, प्रदीप उपाध्याय, कलेक्टर गोपालचंद्र डाड, सीईओ जिला पंचायत संदीप केरकेट्टा, जिला खाद्य अधिकारी, ग्राहक पंचायत के अनुराग लोखंडे, विनोद यादव, राकेश मिश्रा आदि मौजूद थे।

महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की बैठक ली
मप्र राज्य खाद्य आयोग सदस्य ने महिला बाल विकास विभाग की बैठक ली। खंडेलवाल ने कहा कि सुपोषण के मामले में रतलाम जिला समृद्ध है। आपने उपस्थित आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि कार्यकर्ता अपने काम को बोझ न मानें, सरकार को आप पर विश्वास है। कि कोविड-19 में भी आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं ने विपरीत परिस्थिति में क्षमता अनुसार कार्य करने का पूरा प्रयास किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि भविष्य में जब भी कोरोना वैक्सीन का वितरण किया जाएगा तो सेंटर आंगनवाड़ी केन्द्र ही रहेगा। प्रत्येक केन्द्र से करीब 100 वैक्सीनेशन एक दिन में लगाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कि आंगनवाड़ी के माध्यम से गुणवत्तापूर्ण कार्य हो। यदि कोई कुपोषित बच्चा आंगनवाड़ी पर नहीं आता है तो उसे आंगनवाड़ी पर लाने का प्रयास किया जाए। प्रदेश सरकार गर्भवती महिलाओं पर 21 हजार रुपए खर्च कर रही है। आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को चाहिए कि वे गर्भवती महिलाओं से संवाद करें। कलेक्टर गोपालचन्द्र डाड, महिला बाल विकास अधिकारी विनीता लोढ़ा, सुपरवाइजर, पर्यवेक्षक तथा आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थीं।

