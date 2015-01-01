पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सराफा बाजार में टैक्स चोरी:इंदौर की आयकर टीम दस्तावेजों के साथ व्यापारियों को भी ले गई

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
टैक्स चोरी करने के लिए बिना बिल का सोना-चांदी और नगदी भेजने वाले सभी 24 सराफा व्यापारियों के खिलाफ आयकर टीम ने कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। शनिवार को आयकर टीम वीके मार्केट, सराफा एसोसिएशन, इंदरमल रंगवाले के सामने और चांदनी चौक मुख्य मार्ग स्थित ज्वेलर्स सहित अन्य दुकानों पर पहुंची। इसमें पूछताछ के बाद आयकर टीम ने दस्तावेज जब्त करने के साथ कुछ सराफा व्यापारियों को भी साथ ले गई है। इनसे सोना-चांदी और नकदी का हिसाब-किताब मांगा जा रहा है। रविवार की छुट्‌टी के बाद सोमवार को बाकी के सराफा व्यापारियों की भी धरपकड़ हो सकती है। इसके बाद दो नंबर का माल भेजने वाले सारे सराफा व्यापारियों के नाम सामने आ सकते हैं। टीम की कार्रवाई से सराफा व्यापारियों हड़कंप मच गया है। डर के मारे शनिवार को इसी तरह बिना बिल के बुलियन का काम करने वाले सराफा व्यापारियों ने दुकानें भी नहीं खोली। उधर बीच-बचाव करने के लिए सराफा एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने भी भागदौड़ शुरू कर दी है।

यह पता लगा रही है आयकर टीम

  • सराफा व्यापारी बिना बिल का सोना-चांदी और नकदी मुंबई में किसे भेज रहे थे और उनका मकसद क्या था।
  • आम तौर पर सोना-चांदी की खरीदी बैंकों द्वारा आरटीजीएस के जरिए होती है, फिर जब्त सोना-चांदी के साथ बिल या अन्य दस्तावेज क्यों नहीं मिले।
  • सोना-चांदी कहां से खरीदा या बेचा। इसकी व्यापारियों द्वारा बताए जाने वाले बिल और उनसे संबंधित संस्था से क्रास चेकिंग की जाएगी कि खरीदी-बिक्री वास्तविक है या फर्जी।
  • इसके साथ आयकर की टीम बिना बिल (ग्रे मार्केट) का काम करने वाले सारे व्यापारियों की भी तलाश कर रही है।
  • इतनी बड़ी मात्रा में नकदी कहां से आई। बैंक से लेन-देन हुआ है तो ज्वेलर्स की खरीदी-बिक्री की रसीदें और बैंक का ट्रांजेक्शन भी चेक किया जाएगा।
  • नकदी को लेकर आयकर टीम हवाला रैकेट और उनके जरिए किए जाने वाली ब्लैक मनी के ट्रांजेक्शन का भी पता लगा रही है।

ये है मामला- गुरुवार रात आरपीएफ की क्राइम ब्रांच ने रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफॉर्म चार से सराफा व्यापारियों के लिए कोरियर बॉय का काम करने वाले एक व्यक्ति से 3.31 करोड़ का सोना-चांदी और नकदी बरामद की थी। इसमें 68 लाख मूल्य का 1.335 किलो सोने के बिस्किट, 34 लाख मूल्य का 56.97 किलो चांदी की सिल्लियां और 2.29 करोड़ नकदी थी।

बाकी सराफा व्यापारी टीम के सामने आनाकानी करते रहे - शनिवार को आयकर की टीम जिन सराफा व्यापारियों पर कार्रवाई करने पहुंची, बताया जा रहा है उनमें से कुछ ने ही बिल व अन्य का कागजात दिखाए। अधिकांश आनाकानी करते रहे या संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दे पाए। ऐसे ही विजय ज्वेलर्स सहित कुछ अन्य सराफा व्यापारियों को टीम दस्तावेजों के साथ पूछताछ के लिए ले गई।

कोर्ट में पेश नहीं कर पाई आरपीएफ

3.31 करोड़ का सोना-चांदी और नकदी के साथ पकड़े गए आरोपी पर आरपीएफ ने स्टेशन एरिया में अनधिकृत प्रवेश करने पर रेलवे एक्ट में प्रकरण दर्ज किया था। शनिवार को आरपीएफ उसे रेलवे स्पेशल कोर्ट में पेश नहीं कर पाई क्योंकि आरोपी और जब्त किया सारा माल फिलहाल आयकर टीम के कब्जे में हैं। बिल बता दिए हैं ^आयकर की टीम आई थी। हमारा माल बिल वाला है। अधिकारियों को बिल बता दिए हैं। पकड़े गए माल में हमारी कुछ चांदी थी।- शुभम मूणत, शुभ दीप ज्वैलर्स आयकर को हैंडओवर ^आरोपी और जब्त किए माल को आयकर विभाग को हैंडओवर कर दिया है। आगे की जांच वहीं कर रहे हैं। आरोपी फिलहाल आयकर टीम के पास है। पूरी जांच के बाद आयकर विभाग ही कोर्ट कार्रवाई करेगी। - मोहन खींची, आरपीएफ क्राइम ब्रांच

