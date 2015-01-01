पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे का काला कारोबार:इंदौर के नशेड़ियों के लिए जावरा और रतलाम से हो रही सप्लाई

रतलाम
  • सीएम की वीसी के बाद हरकत में आया पुलिस प्रशासन, कोरियर बॉय बेच रहे स्मैक

इंदौर के लिए नशे की सप्लाई रतलाम और जावरा से हो रही है। मुख्यमंत्री की वीसी के बाद ड्रग माफिया के खिलाफ अभियान छेड़ने की तैयारी में जुटे पुलिस प्रशासन के सामने यह तथ्य प्रमुखता से सामने आया है। डेढ़ सौ से दो सौ रुपए में स्मैक की पुड़िया शहर में सहज उपलब्ध है। इस कारण इंदौर के नशेड़ी भी रतलाम और जावरा से पुड़िया ले जाते हैं। डोडाचूरा (पापिस्ट्रा) की खरीदी बंद कर देने के कारण प्रदेश में यह नया धंधा भी तस्करों के हाथ लग गया है।

रतलाम में नशे के कारोबार की पुष्टि पुलिस द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई से भी होती है। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक पिछले 6 सालों में पुलिस ने 142 प्रकरण बनाकर 321 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार आरोपियों के पास से 47.830 किलो अफीम, 3.662 किलो ब्राउन शुगर, 590.575 किलो गांजा, 1 किलो 010 ग्राम चरस तथा 225 क्विंटल 1 किलो 639 ग्राम डोडाचूरा पाउडर जब्त किया है।

2016 से बंद है पापिस्ट्रा की खरीदी, इसी का फायदा उठा रहे
अफीम निकालने के बाद बचे डोडे पूर्व में शासन द्वारा खरीदे-बेचे जाते थे। 2016 से केंद्र शासन ने डोडाचूरा (पापिस्ट्रा) की खरीद-बिक्री अवैध घोषित कर दी और किसानों को पापिस्ट्रा जलाने के निर्देश दिए। जानकारी के अनुसार पापिस्ट्रा जलाने के लिए किसान को 125 रुपए प्रति किलो मुआवजे का प्रस्ताव भेजा गया था। किसानों से तस्कर अधिक दाम में डोडाचूरा ले जाने लगे और तस्करी बढ़ गई।

बदलते रहते हैं पुड़िया बेचने वाले
शहर में स्मैक पीने वाले ही पुड़िया बेचने में लगे हुए हैं। मंदसौर-नीमच से रतलाम लाकर पुड़िया बेचते हैं। पूर्व में मित्र निवास रोड, त्रिपोलिया गेट और हाट की चौकी क्षेत्र पुड़िया के लिए बदनाम थे। पुलिस ने कार्यवाही की तो आरोपी के पास दो-तीन पुड़िया से ज्यादा नशीला पदार्थ नहीं मिला। नशीली पुड़िया बेचने वाले भी शातिर हैं और बार-बार स्थान बदल लेते हैं। बेचने वाले भी बदल जाते हैं।

बेटे की आदत से डॉक्टर परेशान
दीनदयाल नगर में रहने वाले निजी चिकित्सक के बेटे को नशे की लत लग गई। चिकित्सक का जिला चिकित्सालय में स्टाफ से मिलना-जुलना है। नशे की लत के कारण वह अस्पताल में मरीजों व स्टॉफ का सामान चुराकर बेचने लगा। कई बार पुलिस शिकायत हुई और युवक को गिरफ्तार कर जेल में बंद भी किया। नशा छुड़वाने के लिए कई बार नशा मुक्ति केंद्र भी भेजा परंतु वापस आने के बाद पुन: नशा शुरू कर दिया। अब परिजन भी हताश हो चुके हैं।

कोरोना काल में न्यायाधीश की पहल, 10 ने नशा छोड़ा
जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश शोभा पोरवाल ने कोरोना काल का लाभ लेने के लिए नशा मुक्ति अभियान चलाया। 2 अक्टूबर को ऑनलाइन नशा मुक्ति सेमिनार भी आयोजित किया। आईपीएस वेदप्रकाश शर्मा ने योग का प्रशिक्षण दिया। एसपी गौरव तिवारी, विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सचिव एवं अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश साबिर अहमद खान, विधिक सहायता अधिकारी पूनम तिवारी और पैरालीगल वालेंटियर्स ने भी मदद की।

शिविर में शामिल हुए 10 लोगों ने नशा छोड़ दिया और वे नशा छुड़वाने के लिए लोगों की मदद करते हैं। इन्होंने सहायता समूह गठित किया है। नशा छोड़ने की इच्छा रखने वाले इनसे मोबाइल नंबर 8358392222, 7999660970, 9407389689, 9669663303 या 7773833330 से सहायता प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

संपत्ति की जानकारी भी निकालेंगे
डीआईजी सुशांत सक्सेना ने बताया शुक्रवार को हुई वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में मुख्यमंत्री जी ने ड्रग माफिया के खिलाफ कार्यवाही के लिए कहा है। रतलाम, मंदसौर और नीमच जिलों के एसपी को निर्देशित किया है कि तस्करों की सूची बनाएं और उनकी आय और संपत्तियों की जानकारी भी एकत्रित करें। तस्करी के जरिये अर्जित संपत्ति राजसात करने के लिए कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

