पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क दुर्घटना:अज्ञात वाहन ने कार को मारी टक्कर झाबुआ के युवक की मौत, दो घायल

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रतलाम के सनावदा के पास सुबह 9.30 बजे के करीब हुआ हादसा

सनावदा फंटे पर गुरुवार सुबह अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से कार सवार झाबुआ निवासी युवक की मौत हो गई। दुर्घटना के बाद आरोपी वाहन भगा ले गया। दुर्घटना में दो और युवक घायल हुए जिन्हें जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। तीनों युवक कार से घूमने जा रहे थे। पुलिस के अनुसार दुर्घटना में झाबुआ निवासी विनीत पिता अशोक भाभर (23) की मौत हो गई। दुर्घटना में घायल राहुल पिता सिमोन डामोर (23) निवासी मिंडल (झाबुआ) और प्रफुल्ल पिता अशोक गोस्वामी (21) निवासी झाबुआ को बेहोश हालत में जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।

राहुल के पिता वेटनरी फील्ड ऑफिसर सिमनोन डामोर ने बताया तीनों आपस में दोस्त हैं और पढ़ाई के बाद प्राइवेट जॉब करते हैं। तीनों दोस्तों ने घूमने का प्रोग्राम बनाया। सुबह 4 बजे कार से झाबुआ से रवाना हुए थे। सुबह 9:30 बजे दुर्घटना की जानकारी मिली।

इकलौता बेटा था विनीत
जिला अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम के बाद मृतक विनीत का शव परिजन को सौंप दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार विनीत के पिता अशोक भाभर उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय में टीचर है। मां झाबुआ अस्पताल में नर्स है। विनीत इकलौता बेटा था। जानकारी मिलने पर परिजन रतलाम पहुंचे।

इधर, नाबालिग की स्कूटी टकराई, वृद्ध की मौत
सज्जन मिल रोड पर सड़क पार कर रहे व्यक्ति की स्कूटी की टक्कर से वीरपुरा सालमगढ़ निवासी व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। वह मजदूरी के लिए रतलाम आया था। दुर्घटना के बाद नाबालिग आरोपी स्कूटी भगा ले गए। पुलिस के अनुसार गुरुवार शाम 5:45 बजे वीरपुरा (सालमगढ़ प्रतापगढ़) निवासी 50 वर्षीय राहजिंग पिता नाथू डाबी सड़क पार कर रहे थे। ब्रिज की तरफ से आ रहे दो नाबालिग की स्कूटी टकरा गई। दुर्घटना के बाद लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई और घायल को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया जहां उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

पिकअप की टक्कर से उज्जैन के व्यक्ति की मौत
बाइक से शिवगढ़ जा रहे व्यक्ति की गुरुवार दोपहर कालाखेत के पास पिकअप की टक्कर से मौत हो गई। दुर्घटना के बाद आरोपी ड्राइवर पिकअप भगा ले गया। जिला अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम शुक्रवार को होगा। पुलिस के अनुसार राउखेड़ा (महिदपुर) निवासी 65 वर्षीय उमरावसिंह पिता मोहनसिंह गुर्जर गुरुवार दोपहर 3:30 बजे बाइक से शिवगढ़ जा रहे थे। रास्ते में कालाखेत के पास पिकअप की टक्कर से घायल हो गए। राहगीरों ने जिला अस्पताल भेजा जहां मृत घोषित कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें