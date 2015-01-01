पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Kalikamata Temple And Karamdi Gardens Are Decorated, Not Paying Attention To The Gardens Of The Colonies

सौंदर्यीकरण:कालिकामाता मंदिर और करमदी के बगीचे संवरे, कॉलोनियों के बगीचों की तरफ नहीं ध्यान

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
कालिकामाता मंदिर परिसर और करमदी रोड स्थित बगीचों का नगर निगम ने सौंदर्यीकरण कर दिया है और यहां झूले भी लगा दिए हैं। लेकिन कॉलोनियों के बगीचों की हालत अभी भी खराब है। इनकी सुध लेने वाला कोई नहीं है। देखरेख नहीं होने से इन बगीचों में गंदगी फैली हुई है और पौधे भी सूखने लगे हैं। टीआईटी रोड स्थित स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के पास का बगीचा देखरेख के अभाव में उजाड़ हो गया है। ना तो सफाई हो रही है और ना ही बगीचे में लगे पेड पौधों को पानी दिया जा रहा है। इससे पौधे भी सुखना शुरू हो गए हैं। टीआईटी रोड के रहवासी और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता मांगीलाल जैन ने बताया बगीचे में लगी कुर्सियां और झूले टूट रहे हैं। उन्होंने नगर निगम आयुक्त से बगीचे का सौंदर्यीकरण की मांग की है ताकि लोग यहां घूम सकें।

