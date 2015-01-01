पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • Kataria Became Vice Chairman, Dr. Vate And Dr. Chandniwala As Trustees On The Law College Trust Board.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियुक्ति:लॉ-कॉलेज ट्रस्ट बोर्ड में कटारिया उपाध्यक्ष, डॉ. वाते और डॉ. चांदनीवाला ट्रस्टी बने

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उपाध्यक्ष बने कटारिया का स्वागत करते विधायक काश्यप व अन्य।
  • मधुकांत पुरोहित के निधन से रिक्त हुआ था उपाध्यक्ष पद

रतलाम एज्युकेशनल सोसायटी द्वारा संचालित लॉ-कॉलेज में ट्रस्ट बोर्ड की बैठक समिति अध्यक्ष एवं शहर विधायक चेतन्य काश्यप की अध्यक्षता में हुई।

बैठक में ट्रस्टियों के रिक्त पदों पर उपाध्यक्ष के रूप में अभिभाषक निर्मल कटारिया, कार्यवाहक सचिव के रूप में चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट केदार अग्रवाल मनोनीत हुए। उपाध्यक्ष का पद अभिभाषक मधुकांत पुरोहित और सचिव का पद समाजसेवी शरद फाटक के निधन से रिक्त हो गए थे।

बैठक में शासकीय कला एवं विज्ञान महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य डॉ. संजय वाते एवं प्रसिद्ध शिक्षाविद डॉ. मुरलीधर चांदनीवाला काे ट्रस्टी बनाया गया। कैलाश व्यास, सुभाष जैन, निर्मल लुनिया आदि उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें