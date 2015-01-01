पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेसी बैंक चुनाव:मैदान में उतरे, कार्यालयों में हाथ जोड़ रहे तो कोई गैंगमेनों से ट्रैक पर मिल रहे

  • दो डायरेक्टर पद के लिए 26 नवंबर को मतदान होगा, 27 को नतीजा

रेलवे कॉलोनी स्थित जेसी बैंक के दो डायरेक्टर पद के लिए 26 नवंबर को होने वाले चुनाव में जीतने के लिए उम्मीदवार अब मैदान में उतर गए। कुछ कार्यालयों में जाकर हाथ जोड़कर कर्मचारियों से समर्थन मांग रहे हैं, तो कुछ ट्रैक पर काम कर रहे गैंगमेनों से मिल रहे हैं। सभी अपनी-अपनी संस्थाओं द्वारा किए गए काम बताकर वोट पाने की जुगाड़ लगा रहे हैं। ट्रैक मेंटनेर यूनियन पहली बार मैदान संभाल रही पहली बार जेसी बैंक चुनाव के मैदान में उतरी आल इंडिया रेलवे ट्रैकमेंटनेर यूनियन भी जोर लगा रही है। उम्मीदवार रामप्रसाद चंद्रीवाल और सरस्वती बेन ने मंडल में घूमना शुरू कर दिया है। राष्ट्रीय कार्यवाहक महामंत्री राजेश यादव ने बताया ग्रुप-डी के कर्मचारियों के लिए सरल लोन सुविधा, बाहरी कर्मचारियों के ऑनलाइन आवेदन सहित प्रमुख मुद्दों को लेकर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष धनंजय कुमार, मंडल मंत्री रामेश्वर मीणा, विकास कुमार साथ रहे।

निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी भी लगा रहे जोर, इस बार छह उम्मीदवारों ने संभाला मैदान
दो डायरेक्टर के लिए हो रहे चुनाव में इस बार 6 निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार भी मैदान में हैं। मंगलवार को रणधीर सिंह गुर्जर ने रतलाम-दाहोद सेक्शन और दाहोद वर्कशॉप के कर्मचारियों के बीच पहुंचे। ऑल इंडिया ओबीसी एसोसिएशन के प्रदीप प्रजापति, सुनील दुबे, मुन्नीलाल राजपूत, दिलीप कुमायू, महेंद्र मीना, विमलेश कुमार आदि साथ रहे। इसके अलावा सुरेंद्र सिंह राव, महेंद्र गौतम भी लगातार कर्मचारियों से मिल रहे हैं।

गैंग 8 के कर्मियों से मिलकर काम गिनाए

वेस्टर्न रेलवे एम्पलाइज यूनियन के उम्मीदवार शाखाओं, स्टेशनों के साथ ट्रैक पर उतरकर काम कर हैं गैंगमेनों तक पहुंचकर संपर्क कर रहे हैं। सुनील चतुर्वेदी और रंजीता वैष्णव ने रतलाम-मोरवानी के बीच काम कर रही गैंग नंबर 8 से कर्मचारियों से मिलकर यूनियन द्वारा किए गए काम गिनाए। मंडल मंत्री मनोहर बारठ, सहायक मंडल मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह सोलंकी, अशोक तिवारी और हरीश चंदवानी भी साथ रहे।

कर्मचारी हित के काम बता कर समर्थन जुटा रहे
वेस्टर्न रेलवे मजदूर संघ पांच साल में कर्मचारियों हित में किए गए काम बताकर रेलकर्मियों का समर्थन जुटा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को उम्मीदवार नीमल कौर और वाजिद खान ने डीज़ल शेड, मंडल कार्यालय, नौगांवा, डाउन यार्ड सहित अन्य स्थानों पर जनसंपर्क किया। मंडल मंत्री बीके गर्ग, रफीक मंसूरी, प्रमोद व्यास, दीपक भारद्वाज, गौरव दुबे, धीरज प्रजापति, योगेश पाल, हिमांशु पेटारे, मनोज खरे सहित अन्य साथ रहे।
आरपीएफ स्टॉफ, टीआरडी व सीएंडडब्ल्यू पहुंचे प्रत्याशी
पश्चिम रेलवे कर्मचारी परिषद के उम्मीदवार इंदु सिन्हा और विमल सिंह मंगलवार को आरपीएफ स्टॉफ, टीआरडी और सीएंडडब्ल्यू सेक्शन, डीजल शेड में पहुंचे। बुधवार को शुजालपुर और सीहोर सेक्शन के कर्मचारियों से मिलेंगे। डायरेक्टर व उम्मीदवार इंदु सिन्हा ने बताया कर्मचारियों का अच्छा साथ मिल रहा है। इस बार वे ट्रेड यूनियन से अलग जाकर बदलाव चाहते हैं।

