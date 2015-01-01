पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेहत का सोमवार:भू-नमन आसन- साइटिका के दर्द को कम करने में उपयोगी

रतलाम
ताड़ासन में खड़े होते हैं, दोनों हाथों को कमर पर रखते हैं। फिर अपनी क्षमता के अनुसार दोनों पैरों को साइड में फैलाते जाते है। दोनों हाथों को जमीन पर स्पर्श कर, सांस छोड़ते हुए पैरों को साइड की तरफ फैलाएं। जब तक कि हम जमीन पर बैठ ना जाएं। दोनों पैर एक सीधी रेखा में अाना चाहिए। पैरों का पिछला भाग, घुटने जमीन पर स्पर्श करें। अब दोनों हाथों को नमस्कार की मुद्रा में रखें। कुछ देर इसी अवस्था में रुकें, फिर दोनों हाथों को फैलाते हुए दोनों हाथों से पैरों के अंगूठे को पकड़ें। धीरे-धीरे आगे की ओर झुकते चले जाएं। काेशिश करें कि पहले माथा, फिर ठुड्डी व सीना जमीन को स्पर्श करे। अपने सामर्थ्य के अनुसार ही कुछ देर इस अवस्था में रहें। धीरे-धीरे दोनों पैरों को पास में लेकर अाएं। दोनों हाथ जमीन से उठाते हुए वापस ताड़ासन में आ जाएं। लाभ- हिप ज्वाइंट के लिए ये महत्वपूर्ण आसन है। इस आसन में पैर सभी दिशाओं में घूमने लग जाते हैं, रीढ़ की हड्डी में खिंचाव होता है। रीढ़ के निचले हिस्से की चोट में लाभ मिलता है। हर्निया को रोकने में मददगार आसन, साइटिका के दर्द में लाभदायक, मूत्र जनन अंगों को लाभ मिलता है। राजीव श्रीवास्तव, योग शिक्षक

