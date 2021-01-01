पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

8 साल पहले पलसोड़ी में विवाद के बाद हत्या:आठ दोषियों को उम्रकैद, दूसरे पक्ष के 3 आरोपियों को 7-7 साल कैद

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • सुनवाई के दौरान एक आरोपी की मौत हो गई, ट्रैक्टर से गाय के घायल होने पर हुआ था विवाद

रास्ते के विवाद को लेकर ग्राम पलसोड़ी में आठ साल पहले हुई हत्या के 9 आरोपियों को अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश शैलेष भदकारिया ने आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई। पुलिस ने दूसरे पक्ष के तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया था। जानलेवा हमले के आरोप में तीनों को 7-7 साल की सजा हुई है। हत्या के मामले में शासन की ओर से पैरवी उपसंचालक अभियोजन सुनील जैन और जिला अभियोजन अधिकारी अनिल बादल तथा जानलेवा हमले के मामले में शासन की ओर से पैरवी एडीपीओ प्रवीण शर्मा ने की थी।

अभियोजन के अनुसार पलसोड़ी निवासी कैलाश का रास्‍ते से निकलने को लेकर मोहन से विवाद था। 1 जुलाई 2012 की सुबह अनिल कौशल के ट्रैक्टर से गाय घायल हो गई तो दोनों पक्षों में विवाद हो गया। विवाद में तलवार, धारिया, लट्‌ठ चले। सीने में तलवार की चोट से घायल जगदीश की अस्पताल ले जाते समय मौत हो गई। मारपीट में दोनों पक्षों के लोग घायल हुए।

जगदीश की मौत के मामले में पुलिस ने कैलाश पिता जगन्नाथ कौशल, उसके भाई बद्रीलाल, गणपत, कैलाश के बेटे अनिल, बद्रीलाल के बेटे नितिन, अमरसिंह की पत्नी रतनबाई, उसके बेटे ईश्वरलाल, भरत तथा घनश्याम पिता मोहनलाल कौशल के खिलाफ हत्या, हत्या का प्रयास, मारपीट, बलवा और आर्म्स एक्ट में तथा दूसरे पक्ष के हेमराज, भैरूलाल और मांगीलाल के खिलाफ जानलेवा हमले, बलवा, मारपीट और आर्म्स एक्ट की धाराओं में प्रकरण दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार किया। केस की सुनवाई के दौरान नितिन की मौत हो गई। आरोप सिद्ध होने पर न्यायाधीश भदकारिया ने एक पक्ष के 8 और दूसरे पक्ष के तीन आरोपियों को दंडित किया।

इन्हें सजा हुई : दोषियों में महिला भी शामिल

हत्या के आरोप में एक महिला सहित 8 आरोपियों को आजीवन कारावास और 5-5 हजार रुपए अर्थदंड, जानलेवा हमले के आरोप में 7-7 साल कारावास और 2-2 हजार रुपए अर्थदंड, बलवा के आरोप में 1-1 साल कारावास और 5-5 सौ रुपए अर्थदंड, मारपीट के आरोप में 3-3 माह कारावास तथा अनिल, कैलाश, बद्रीलाल, ईश्वरलाल, भरत और घनश्याम को आर्म्स एक्ट में एक-एक साल कारावास और 5-5 सौ रुपए अर्थदंड।

दूसरे पक्ष के गिरफ्तार आरोपी हेमराज, भैरूलाल और मांगीलाल को जानलेवा हमले के आरोप में 7-7 साल कारावास और 2-2 हजार रुपए अर्थदंड, गंभीर चोट पहुंचाने के आरोप में 3-3 साल कारावास और 1-1 हजार रुपए अर्थदंड, मारपीट के आरोप में 3-3 माह कारावास तथा बलवे के आरोप में 1-1 साल कारावास और 5-5 सौ रुपए अर्थदंड तथा आरोपी भैरूलाल को आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत 1 वर्ष कारावास और 500 रुपए अर्थदंड से दंडित किया।

