फॉर्मेट जारी किया:औद्याेगिक क्षेत्र का मेंटेनेंस अब स्थानीय उद्योग संघ संभालेगा, सरकार ने प्रोजेक्ट से हाथ खींचे

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया के विकास के लिए शासन ने 2015 में बनाई थी नीति, पांच साल बाद इस पर अमल शुरू

शासन ने औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए वर्ष 2015 में नीति बनाई थी। पांच साल बाद सरकार ने इस पर अमल करना शुरू कर दिया है। इस नीति के मुताबिक औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के मेंटेनेंस का जिम्मा अब स्थानीय उद्योग संघ संभालेंगे। शासन ने तीन दिन पहले इसका फाॅर्मेट भी जारी कर दिया है। इसके बाद इंदौर सहित कई जिलों में स्थानीय उद्योग संघों ने इस पर अमल करना भी शुरू कर दिया है। लेकिन हमारे यहां इस पर अमल होना मुश्किल लग रहा है। वजह इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में डेवलमेंट नहीं होना है। औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में कई स्थानों पर तो यह स्थिति है कि ना तो सड़कें हैं और ना ही नाले और नालियां। वहीं औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के कई इलाकों में स्ट्रीट लाइट भी नहीं लगी है। इससे रात में उद्योगपतियों के साथ ही श्रमिकों को भी आने जाने में भी दिक्कत आती है। इधर प्रदेश सरकार ने इस नीति पर अमल में लाना शुरू कर दिया है और औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में डेवलपमेंट करने से सिरे से हाथ ही खड़े कर दिए हैं। ऐसे में स्थानीय उद्योग संघ के सामने समस्या यह है कि जब इंडस्ट्रीज एरिया में डेवलपमेंट ही नहीं है तो फिर मेंटेनेंस कैसे होगा।

गुणवत्ता वाला डेवलपमेंट हो फिर सौंपें मेंटेनेंस का जिम्मा तो बने बात
इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया 127 हेक्टेयर में फैला है। यहां 8 किमी सड़कें हैं लेकिन इसमें तीन किमी ही बनी है। बाकी सड़कें ही नहीं बनी हैं। इससे बारिश में कीचड़ रहता है। वहीं नालियां भी नहीं हैं। इससे बारिश का पानी सड़कों पर ही बहता रहता है। इसी तरह स्ट्रीट लाइट भी आधे से ज्यादा इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में नहीं लगी है। ऐसे में पहले औद्योगिक क्षेत्र का सरकार को पूरी तरह से डेवलपमेंट करना चाहिए। इसमें औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में सड़क, नाली निर्माण और स्ट्रीट लाइट सहित अन्य डेवलमेंट गुणवत्ता वाला करना चाहिए। इसके बाद इसे स्थायी उद्योग संघ को सौंपना चाहिए। ताकि सही ढंग से मेंटेनेंस हो सके।

उद्योगपतियों को ये भी आएगी दिक्कत

  • यदि कोई उद्योगपति मेंटेनेंस शुल्क जमा नहीं कराता है तो उद्योग संघ उसके खिलाफ क्या कार्रवाई करेगा। क्योंकि इस नीति के पहले यदि कोई उद्योगपति मेंटेनेंस शुल्क जमा नहीं कराता है तो उद्योग विभाग के पास कार्रवाई का अधिकार है। विभाग को वसूली का अधिकार भी है। विभाग लीज रेंट निरस्त कर सकता है। वहीं आरआरसी भी जारी कर सकता है। लेकिन यदि कोई उद्योगपति उद्योग संघ को मेंटेनेंस शुल्क जमा नहीं कराएगा तो उद्योग संघ कैसे वसूली करेगा।
  • वहीं मेंटेनेंस शुल्क जमा नहीं होने पर उद्योग संघ के पास रिकवरी के क्या अधिकार रहेंगे। इसका भी किसी प्रकार का कोई जिक्र नहीं है।

डेवलप कर देंगे
उद्योग विभाग के महाप्रबंधक मुकेश शर्मा ने बताया इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में जो भी काम बचे हैं। उनका डेवलपमेंट करने के बाद ही हम मेंटेनेंस के लिए सौंपेंगे। इसमें भी उद्योग संघ चाहेगा और सहमति तो हम उन्हें सौंपेंगे।

