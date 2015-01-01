पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंडी दफ्तर की छुट्‌टी:मर्जी से भाईदूज की छुट्‌टी रखने पर मंडी कर्मचारियों को जारी होंगे नोटिस

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मामला बिना किसी आदेश के मंडी दफ्तर की छुट्‌टी रखने का

बगैर आदेश के मंडी दफ्तर की छुट्‌टी रखने के मामले में मंडी सचिव सहित सभी कर्मचारियों को नोटिस जारी होगा। इसमें उनसे पूछा जाएगा कि किसके आदेश पर मंडी से गैर हाजिर रहे। इसके बाद कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। शहर एसडीएम और भार साधक अधिकारी अभिषेक गेहलोत ने बताया कि भाईदूज पर सरकारी छुट्‌टी नहीं थी। बावजूद मंडी के दफ्तर पर ताला लगा था। कोई भी कर्मचारी उपस्थित नहीं था। जबकि किसी प्रकार का कोई शासकीय अवकाश नहीं था। इस पर अब जो भी कर्मचारी गैर हाजिर रहे उनकी जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है और सभी को नोटिस जारी होंगे। गौरतलब है कि सोमवार को भाईदूज की सरकारी छुट्‌टी नहीं थी। इसके बाद भी मंडी सचिव एमएल बारसे सहित सभी कर्मचारी दफ्तर में नहीं थे। दोपहर में दफ्तर पर ताला लगा था। इस मामले में भास्कर ने जब मंडी सचिव को कॉल किया तो उनका कहना था कि मैं अभी खाने खाना आया हूं। वहीं प्रांगण प्रभारी रूमानसिंह का कहना था कि मैं चाय नाश्ता करने आया हूं। इसकी जानकारी मिलने पर अब भारसाधक अधिकारी ने नाराजी जताई। अब सभी कर्मचारियों को नोटिस जारी किया जा रहा है।

विधायक बोले-मनमर्जी से चल रही मंडी
अन्य सरकारी दफ्तर चालू होने और मंडी दफ्तर पर ताला मिलने पर ग्रामीण विधायक दिलीप मकवाना ने नाराजगी जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि मंडी अपनी मनमर्जी से चल रही है। जब सरकारी छुट्‌टी नहीं है तो फिर मंडी के दफ्तर पर ताला क्यों लगा हुआ था। चूंकि मंडी सचिव के अधीन चलती है। इससे उनकी जवाबदारी बनती है कि वो खुद तो समय पर मंडी में आए और स्टाफ को भी समय पर बुलाए। लेकिन पिछले कई दिनों से मंडी में लापरवाही चल रही है। अपनी मर्जी से किसी भी स्थिति में मंडी नहीं चलने की दी जाएगी।

