पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • Money Starts Coming To Mahalakshmi Temple, Dhanateras Will Open Court; This Time Kuber Bundle Will Not Be Distributed.

रतलाम:महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में धन आना शुरू, धनतेरस से खुलेगा दरबार; इस बार कुबेर पोटली का वितरण नहीं किया जाएगा

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंदिर में नकदी राशि जमा कराते हुए भक्तजन।

शहर के माणकचौक स्थित प्रसिद्ध श्री महालक्ष्मी मंदिर को इस मर्तबा भी नकदी राशि व आभूषणों से सजाया जाएगा। भक्तजन मां के दरबार में नकदी राशि रखना प्रारंभ कर दी है। मां के दरबार में राशि चढ़ाने वालों को टोकन दिया जा रहा है। शहर सहित अन्य शहरों से भी यहां भक्त पहुंच कर राशि दे रहे हैं। नकदी राशि, आभूषण सहित अन्य कीमती सामग्री से मां लक्ष्मी का श्रृंगार किया जाएगा और इस श्रृंगार के दर्शन धनतेरस से दीवाली तक भक्त कर पाएंगे। इसके बाद प्रसादी के रूप में जिन-जिन भक्तों ने अपनी कीमती सामग्री यहां दी वे लेना प्रारंभ कर देंगे। हालांकि इस बार कुबेर पोटली का वितरण नहीं किया जाएगा।

माणकचौक स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर प्रदेश ही नहीं देश में विख्यात हो चुका है। यहां हर साल दीवाली पर महालक्ष्मी का हीरे, जेवरात, सोने-चांदी के आभूषण, नकदी राशि से श्रृंगार किया जाता है। इस मर्तबा कोरोना के चलते हर साल के मुकाबले हीरे, जेवरात, सोने-चांदी के आभूषण कम आने की उम्मीद है। यहां नकदी राशि लेकर भक्त पहुंच रहे हैं। शहर सहित, बड़ौदा, इंदौर, पेटलावद, सारंगी, जावरा सहित अन्य शहरों से आए भक्तनों ने नकदी राशि जमा कराने के साथ ही टोकन हासिल किया है। मंदिर परिसर को नोटों की वंदनवार से सजाया गया है। धनतेरस के एक दिन पहले कुबेर के धन से मां का श्रृंगार किया जाएगा। अगले दिन अल सुबह महाआरती के साथ ही भक्तों के दर्शन लिए मां के पट खोले जाएंगे जो दीवाली तक खुले रहेंगे और भाईदूज से सामग्री लौटाने की शुरुआत की जाएगी।

सालों से चली आ रही है परंपरा
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में सालों से गहने और नकद राशि चढ़ाने की परंपरा रही है। इस भेंट को बाकायदा रजिस्टर में नाम व फोटो के साथ नोट भी किया जाता है। इसके बाद रिकॉर्ड के आधार पर भक्तों को सब कुछ प्रसादी के रूप में लौटा दिया जाता है। भक्तों की आस्था है कि यहां नोट-आभूषण रखने से सालभर घर में बरकत रहती है। खास बात यह कि देते और लेते समय कोई हिसाब-किताब नहीं होता। लोगों की आस्था और विश्वास सिर्फ एक टोकन के भरोसे है। पहले यहां टोकन सिस्टम नहीं होता था। टोकन के बाद पिछले साल से पासपोर्ट फोटो भी लेना शुरू कर दिया ताकि प्रसादी के रूप में लौटाई जाने वाली राशि व अन्य कीमती सामग्री में किसी भी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी नहीं हो पाए।

12 नवंबर तक ली लेंगे सामग्री
मंदिर के पंडित संजय पुजारी ने बताया 12 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाई जा रही है। 11 नवंबर की शाम 5 बजे तक नकदी राशि, आभूषण सहित अन्य कीमती सामग्री मां के दरबारे में चढ़ाने के लिए भक्तों से ली जाएगी। इसके बाद मंदिर का दरबार सजाया जाएगा। जो अगले दिन भक्तों के दर्शन के लिए खोला जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया शुक्रवार शाम तक 80 भक्तों ने मंदिर में नकदी राशि जमा करवा कर टोकन प्राप्त किया है।

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए धनतेरस से दीवाली तक भक्तों को मंदिर में आना निषेध रहेगा। मंदिर के बाहर तख्त लगा दिया जाएगा। यहां से भक्त महालक्ष्मी के दर्शन करेंगे। परंपरा में बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। कुबेर पोटली नहीं बांटी जाएगी।
- अभिषेक गेहलोत, शहर एसडीएम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें