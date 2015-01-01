पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:शहर के 19 बूथ में एक हजार से ज्यादा मतदाता, कोविड गाइडलाइन के अनुसार एक-दूसरे में करना पड़ेंगे शिफ्ट

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गाइडलाइन को फॉलो करने में अब विभाग को आठ से दस दिन अलग से मशक्कत करना होगी

सालभर से पेंडिंग नगरीय निकाय चुनाव दिसंबर अंत या जनवरी के पहले पखवाड़े में होंगे। संभावित समय सीमा तय होते ही निर्वाचन विभाग ने मतदाता सूची को अंतिम रूप देना शुरू कर दिया है। इसमें बूथवार सूची में गड़बड़ी मिली है। शहर के 19 बूथ ऐसे हैं, जिनमें मतदाताओं की संख्या एक हजार से ज्यादा है। कोविड-19 गाइड लाइन प्रत्येक बूथ पर मतदाता संख्या अधिकतम एक हजार रखने की है। अब इन 19 बूथ के मतदाताओं को आसपास वाले बूथ में शिफ्ट कर मतदाता की संख्या एक हजार से कम की जाएगी। इसमें 8 से 10 दिन लगेंगे। नवंबर अंत में बूथवार फाइनल सूची तैयार हो जाएगी।

सेंट्रल टेबल भी फिर से खुल सकती है
28 अक्टूबर को अंतिम प्रकाशित सूची में मतदाताओं की संख्या 2.20 लाख से घटकर 2.15 लाख रह गई है। तमाम आपत्तियों के निराकरण के बावजूद कई वार्ड के मतदाता अभी भी एक-दूसरे में दर्ज हैं। इन्हें ठीक करने के लिए स्थानीय विभाग ने पत्र लिखकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग को सेंट्रल टेबल खोलने के लिए कहा है। विभाग को सेंट्रल टेबल खुलने की पूरी उम्मीद है। यह एक दिन के लिए भी खुल गई तो मतदाता सूची में सारे जरूरी संशोधन हो जाएंगे। निर्वाचन विभाग के अधिकारी इसकी पूरी तैयारी करके बैठे हैं।

महापौर के आरक्षण का इंतजार
राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने भी निकाय चुनाव की तैयारी तेज कर दी है। इंतजार सिर्फ महापौर पद के आरक्षण का है। जो भोपाल में नवंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में होगा। 49 वार्ड का आरक्षण 30 जुलाई को हो चुका है। इसके बाद से अब तक भाजपा के लगभग 145 और कांग्रेस के 60 से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ता पार्षद चुनाव के लिए दावेदारी जता चुके हैं। वरिष्ठ नेता अब अपने स्तर पर पड़ताल कर जीतने वाले उम्मीदवारों की खोजकर रहे हैं।

निकाय चुनाव में राजनीतिक दलों की स्थिति

भाजपा
अब तक - 2014 के चुनाव में 49 में से 30 वार्ड में जीत दर्ज कर भाजपा ने पूर्ण बहुमत से परिषद बनाई थी। तीन निर्दलीयों ने भी भाजपा को समर्थन दे दिया था। अब तक की प5 परिषदों में बहुमत रहा।
दावा – 35 से ज्यादा वार्ड जीतने का, ऐसा हुआ तो परिषद बनाने के साथ अध्यक्ष और महापाैर पद भी भाजपा के कब्जे में होगा।

कांग्रेस
अब तक - 1994-95 से 5 चुनाव में सिर्फ दो बार पहले व तीसरे चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्षदों की संख्या भाजपा से अधिक रही है। महापौर पद सिर्फ पहले चुनाव में कांग्रेस के पास रहा। 2014 के चुनाव में कांग्रेस के 13 पार्षद जीते थे।
दावा – पहले से ज्यादा वार्ड मेंं जीत दर्ज करने का। पूर्व प्रतिपक्ष नेता यास्मीन शेरानी तो बहुमत से परिषद बनाने की तैयारी में हैं। सत्ता के लिए मेहनत करना होगी।

संख्या की बात जल्दबाजी होगी

उपचुनाव में भाजपा ने जोरदार प्रदर्शन किया है। निकाय चुनाव में इसी प्रकार सफलता मिलेगी। संख्या की बात करना जल्दबाजी होगी लेकिन परिषद भाजपा की ही बनेगी। यह बिल्कुल तय है, इसमें कोई संशय नहीं है।
चेतन्य काश्यप, विधायक
मजबूत दावेदारों को छांटेंगे
सर्वे करवा चुके हैं। पैनल भी आ गई है। त्योहार निपट गए हैं, अब उनमें से मजबूत दावेदारों को छांटेंगे। चुनाव की तारीख निर्धारित होते ही उम्मीदवारों के नामों की सूची जारी कर देंगे।
महेंद्र कटारिया, कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष

