पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर फिर 25 रुपए महंगा:शहर के 25 हजार परिवारों से हर माह 40 लाख रुपए की ज्यादा वसूली

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले कोरोना में गैस सिलेंडर के दाम गिराकर सब्सिडी 215 रुपए से 52 रुपए की, अब भाव बढ़ाते जा रहे
  • सब्सिडी वही 54 रुपए, हर सिलेंडर पर 161 रुपए का हो रहा नुकसान

4 फरवरी को घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर के भाव फिर बढ़ गए। ये 798 रुपए में मिलेगा। सिलेंडर के भाव बढ़ने के बाद 54 रुपए ही सब्सिडी मिल रही है। यानी घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर 734 रुपए में पड़ेगा। 9 महीने पहले मई में घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर के भाव 215 रुपए घटकर 603 रुपए हो गए थे। गैस सिलेंडर पर मिलने वाली सब्सिडी 52 रुपए रह गई थी। तब गैस सिलेंडर 551 रुपए में पड़ रहा था। कमर्शियल सिलेंडर भी महंगा हो गया है। यह 1687 रुपए में मिलेगा।

शहर : एक साल में करीब पांच करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान
शहर में 80 हजार गैस उपभोक्ता है। हर महीने 25 हजार सिलेंडर बुक होते हैं। पिछले साल जनवरी 2020 में भाव 788 रुपए थे और सब्सिडी 210 रुपए आती थी। तब हर माह 1 करोड़ 97 लाख रुपए खर्च होते थे। सब्सिडी 52 लाख 50 हजार रुपए मिलती थी। अब सब्सिडी मात्र 12 लाख 50 हजार रुपए ही आएगी। 40 लाख रुपए का हर माह व साल का 5 करोड़ का नुकसान होगा।

परिवार : सब्सिडी नहीं बढ़ाने से बढ़ा सालाना 1280 रु. का बोझ
जनवरी 2020 में घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर 788 रुपए थे तब खाते में 210 रुपए सब्सिडी आती थी। अब भाव 798 रुपए हाे गए हैं इसके बाद भी सब्सिडी 50 रुपए के आसपास आ रही है। पांच लोगों के एक परिवार में सालाना 8 सिलेंडर की खपत हाेती है। ऐसे में हर परिवार पर 1280 रुपए का बोझ बढ़ गया है।

सब्सिडी खत्म करने की ओर बढ़ रही केंद्र सरकार
टाटानगर की पूजा सोनी कहती हैं 9 महीने पहले तक सिलेंडर 600 रुपए के आसपास मिल रहा था। अब 800 रुपए के आसपास मिल रहा है। सरकार सब्सिडी खत्म करने की ओर बढ़ रही है।

सरकार को मध्यम वर्ग की चिंता जरा भी नहीं रह गई
शांति निकेतन कॉलोनी की जयश्री माहेश्वरी ने कहा पिछले साल 200 सब्सिडी खाते में आती थी। अब 50 रुपए ही आ रही है। सरकार काे मध्यम वर्ग के लाेगाें की बिल्कुल भी चिंता नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें