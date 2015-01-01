पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:सड़क दुर्घटना में चाेट लगने की आशंका सबसे ज्यादा, हेलमेट ही बचाव : सीएसपी

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुर्घटना में जान गंवाने वाले लाेगाें काे दी श्रद्धांजलि

प्रजापिता ब्रह्माकुमारी ईश्वरीय विश्वविद्यालय के डोंगरे नगर सेवाकेंद्र में यातायात व परिवहन विभाग ने सड़क दुर्घटना में जान गंवाने वाले लाेगाें काे श्रद्धांजलि दी। विश्व यादगार दिवस मनाया गया। मुख्य अतिथि सीएसपी हेमंत चौहान ने कहा शरीर का सबसे भारी व महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा सिर होता हैं। ज्यादातर सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में सिर पर चोट लगने की आशंका सबसे ज्यादा हाेती है, इसलिए हेलमेट जरूरी है। सीएसपी ने कहा कि अभिभावकों को अपने 18 साल के कम उम्र के बच्चों को वाहन चलाने से होने वाली दुर्घटना व नुकसान के बारे में बताना चाहिए। छोटी-छोटी दूरी पर पड़ने वाले कामाें के लिए वाहन न ले जाने की सलाह दी। शराब का सेवन कर गाड़ी नहीं चलाना चाहिए। ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन जरूरी है। सेवा केंद्र संचालिका ब्रह्माकुमारी सविता दीदी ने कहा कि दिनोंदिन दुर्घटनाएं बढ़ रही हैं। इसका कारण है जल्दबाजी। आज मनुष्य अपनी मंजिल पर जल्दी पहुंचना चाहता है। वाहन से ज्यादा उसका मन भागता है, आज वाहन की गति मापने का मीटर तो है, लेकिन मन का किसी के पास नहीं है। व्यक्ति को भाग रहे मन को मापने के लिए तीन टेबलेट अवश्य खानी चाहिए, वह है धीरज, शांति और प्रेम रूपी टेबलेट। अपनी मंजिल पर धीरज से पहुंचाे क्याेंकि देरी से पहुंचने का कारण ताे बता सकते हो लेकिन किसी दुर्घटना के कारण मंजिल पर नहीं पहुंच पाए ताे उसका कारण नहीं बता सकते। सकारात्मक सोच खत्म होते जा रही है, वाहन से पहले अपने मन को कंट्रोल करना चाहिए।

एकाग्रता भंग हाेने के कारण दुर्घटना हाेती है
माउंट आबू से आए पुरुषोत्तम भाई ने कहा परमपिता परमात्मा की याद में गाड़ी चलाते है तो अवश्य ही दुर्घटना से बचा जा सकता है। एकाग्रता भंग होने के कारण ही दुर्घटना हो जाती है। एकाग्रता हटी दुर्घटना घटी। खुद के ऊपर संयम रखने की जरूरत है। ब्रह्माकुमारी आरती दीदी ने राजयोग के माध्यम से मानस पटल पर सुरक्षित सड़क व्यवस्था का दृश्य निर्मित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें