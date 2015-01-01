पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरटीई की बकाया राशि:आरटीई की राशि नहीं मिली व स्कूल बंद ही रहे तो आंदोलन

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • मप्र प्रांतीय अशासकीय शिक्षण संस्था संघ की बैठक में लिया फैसला

प्रदेश के निजी स्कूलों को आरटीई की बकाया राशि नहीं मिल पाई है। वहीं स्कूल खोलने को लेकर भी फैसला नहीं हो पाया है। इससे स्कूल संचालक नाराज हैं। इसको लेकर आंदोलन की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। इसको लेकर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दीपेश ओझा की मौजूदगी में बैठक हुई। इसमें आंदोलन की रूपरेखा बनाई। शुरुआत में ज्ञापन दिया जाएगा। इसमें मांगें पूरी करने का निवदेन करेंगे। इसके बाद भी यदि मांगें पूरी नहीं होती हैं तो 1 दिसंबर से हड़ताल शुरू कर दी जाएगी। पूरे प्रदेश में एक ही दिन डीईओ, डीपीसी कार्यालयों का घेराव किया जाएगा। इसके बाद भी यदि मांगें पूरी नहीं होती हैं। सभी स्कूल संचालक सीएम निवास के सामने अनशन पर बैठ जाएंगे। वहीं कई स्कूल संचालकों की तो यह स्थिति है उन्हें स्कूल बंद करना पड़े हैं। यही स्थिति स्टेशनरी व्यवसाय पर हो रही है। आंदोलन को लेकर हुई बैठक में डॉ आशीष चटर्जी, अजय भटनागर, दीपेश ओझा, एनके गुर्जर, मोहन नागवानी, शांतनु शर्मा, दीपक राजपूत, उवेश अंसारी, गोपाल निगम, शैलेश तिवारी, संदीप अग्निहोत्री, धर्मेंद्र शर्मा तथा समस्त संभागीय संगठन प्रमुख मौजूद थे।

