हिफाजत:नगर निगम कर्मचारियों ने ली मेडिकल कॉलेज के डॉक्टरों की क्लास, बताया- आग लग जाए तो कैसे करें बचाव

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों ने सोमवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज के डॉक्टरों की क्लास ली। दरअसल, डॉक्टरों को यह बताया गया कि यदि कॉलेज में आग लग जाए तो फायर सेफ्टी का उपयोग कैसे करना है। नगर निगम के फायर टीम लीडर देवेंद्र पुरोहित ने मेडिकल कॉलेज के स्टाफ काे इमरजेंसी में फायर सिस्टम को कैसे ऑपरेट करना है, सिलेंडर को चेक करना, रिन्यू कैसे करवाना, उपयोग आदि के बारे में बताया।

डॉक्टरों को डेमो भी बताए गए। मेडिकल कॉलेज की डीन डॉ. शशि गांधी, अधीक्षक डॉ. जितेंद्र गुप्ता, डॉ. जगदीश हुंडेकरी, डॉ. नीलम चार्ल्स, डॉ. केएस लिखार, डॉ. स्वर्णकांता लिखार, डॉ. मनोज पालीवाल, डॉ. रेखा विमल, डॉ. प्रवीण बघेल, डॉ. रितेश गुर्जर सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

