तीर्थ भ्रमण:12 ज्योतिर्लिंगों की पैदल यात्रा कर पहुंचे नर्मदानंदजी 52 शक्तिपीठ की यात्रा करेंगे

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • सालाखेड़ी पहुंचे संतश्री, आज निकलेगी सनातन ध्वज यात्रा

पर्यावरण के साथ धर्म, संस्कृति, गोवंश की रक्षा को लेकर समाजजन में जागृति पैदा करने के उद्देश्य को लेकर 12000 किमी की पैदल यात्रा कर संतश्री नर्मदानंद जी गुरुवार शाम सालाखेडी स्थित राज राजानंद धाम में पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने बताया आगामी यात्रा उनकी देश व विदेश में स्थित 52 शक्तिपीठ की रहेगी। इसमें महामंडलेश्वर, मंडलेश्वर व संत शामिल होंगे।

संतश्री ने बताया यात्रा के दौरान सभी महामंडलेश्वर, मंडलेश्वर व संतों ने देश की रक्षार्थ यात्रा करने की बात कही। आगामी समय में 52 शक्तिपीठ की यात्रा करने का संकल्प लिया है। उन्होंने बताया द्वादश ज्योतिर्लिंगों की यात्रा 15 माह 7 दिन में पूर्ण हो गई।

लॉकडाउन के कारण कावेरी नदी के तट पर तमिलनाडु के श्री रंगनाथस्वामी मंदिर (श्रीरंगम तिरुचिरापल्ली) में 71 दिन तक यात्रा रोकना पड़ी। दो माह में चतुर्मास के लिए नंदूरबार में रुककर गीताजी, भागवत कथा, रामचरित मानस का पाठ करने के साथ ही अन्य धार्मिक कार्यक्रम की योजना बनाई, लेकिन लॉकडाउन के कारण 71 दिन जहां रुके वहीं धार्मिक कार्यक्रम किए। इसलिए यात्रा समय वही रहा।

71 स्वागत द्वार बनाए गए
29 सितंबर 2019 को 12 कलश में गंगोत्री का जल भर नित्यानंद आश्रम के संतश्री ने द्वादश ज्योतिर्लिंगों की पदयात्रा का श्रीगणेश किया था। संतश्री भगवान केशव की नगरी (रतलाम) में शुक्रवार आएंगे। सिविक सेंटर स्थित श्री काशी विश्वनाथ महादेव मंदिर से सुबह सनातन ध्वज यात्रा शुरू होगी।

शहर में 71 स्वागत द्वार बनाए गए है। यात्रा लोकेंद्र टॉकीज,शहर सराय, धानमंडी, नाहरपुरा, डालूमोदी बाजार, माणकचौक, घासबाजार, चौमुखी पुल, चांदनीचौक, लक्कड़पीठा, बजाना बस स्टैंड होती हुई कार्यक्रम स्थल चंपा विहार पहुंचेगी।

यहां गुरुदेव का अभिनंदन किया जाएगा। शैलेंद्र डागा, सुभाष सोनी, अनिल झालानी, प्रवीण सोनी, पवन सोमानी, भगत भदौरिया, मयंक जाट, सीमा टांक,नजर निहाल भक्त मंडल के मदन शर्मा, रोहित पंड्या, रविंद्र गोरेचा, गोविंद अग्रवाल, राजेश कोठारी गोपी, मुकेश शर्मा, पिंटू शर्मा, राजा महादेव, आयुष गंग, विमल अग्रवाल, दिनेश तलेरा सहित अन्य ने यात्रा में शामिल होने की अपील की।

धामनोद में मंगल प्रवेश 7 को- धामनोद
राष्ट्र धर्म विजय पद यात्रा पूर्ण कर संतश्री नर्मदानंद रतलाम शहर के बाद धामनोद में 7 फरवरी को आएंगे। धामनोद भक्त मंडल के आव्हान पर श्री नित्यानंद धाम व भक्त मंडल धामनोद द्वारा नगर में शोभायात्रा निकाली जाएगी। शोभायात्रा नित्यानंद धाम से शुरू होकर कालिका माता मंदिर पर पहुंचेगी जहां गुरुदेव के आशीर्वचन होंगे। गुरुदेव का सम्मान किया जाएगा।

