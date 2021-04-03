पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:मॉप अप राउंड में रुचि नहीं... जिले के 10 केंद्रों पर 765 टीके लगे, 15 % कर्मचारी ही पहुंचे

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जावरा और बिलपांक में एक भी व्यक्ति नहीं पहुंचा

कोरोना टीकाकरण से छूटे स्वास्थ्यकर्मचारियों को टीका लगवाने का दूसरा मौका मिल रहा है लेकिन, कर्मचारी रुचि नहीं ले रहे हैं। गुरुवार को सिर्फ 15 प्रतिशत कर्मचारी टीकाकरण के लिए पहुंचे। जावरा और बिलपांक में एक भी व्यक्ति ने टीका नहीं लगवाया।

जिले में मॉप अप राउंड का गुरुवार को दूसरा दिन था। पहले दिन 24 प्रतिशत लोगों ने टीके लगवाए थे, ऐसे में दूसरे दिन संख्या बढ़ने का अनुमान था। दूसरे दिन स्थिति और बेकार रही। जिले के 10 केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण हुआ, यहां 765 लोगों को टीके लगाए जाना थे।

लेकिन, टीकाकरण के लिए 115 लोग ही पहुंचे। सबसे कम टीकाकरण बिलपांक और जावरा में हुआ। बिलपांक में 34 लोगों को और जावरा में 6 लोगों को टीके लगना थे। लेकिन, इन केंद्रों पर एक भी व्यक्ति नहीं पहुंचा। टीकाकरण के दौरान ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है, जब किसी केंद्र पर एक भी व्यक्ति टीका लगवाने के लिए नहीं पहुंचा।

रावटी में सबसे ज्यादा 77 प्रतिशत टीकाकरण
जिले के रावटी में सबसे ज्यादा 77 प्रतिशत टीकाकरण हुआ। इस केंद्र पर 13 लोगों को टीके लगने थे, 10 लोगों ने लगवा लिए। वहीं, मेडिकल कॉलेज में 18 तो बाल चिकित्सालय में 10 प्रतिशत लोगाें ने टीके लगवाए। रतलाम शहर के चार केंद्रों पर 573 लोगों को टीके लगने थे, लेकिन 73 लोगों ने टीके लगवाए।

