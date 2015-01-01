पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपभोक्ता संरक्षण:अब कम्प्यूटर के इशारे पर संभाग में निरीक्षक कहीं भी निरीक्षण करने जा सकेंगे

रतलाम
  • नापतौल विभाग में कम्प्यूटर केंद्रीय निरीक्षक व्यवस्था लागू की गई

खाद्य नागरिक एवं उपभोक्ता संरक्षण विभाग मंत्रालय भोपाल ने कंप्यूटर केंद्रीय निरीक्षक व्यवस्था लागू की है। इसमें नापतौल विभाग के निरीक्षक अब संभाग में कही भी निरीक्षण कर सकेंगे। कम्प्यूटर के जरिए उन्हें सूचना मिलेगी कि कहां उन्हें निरीक्षण करना है। इस आधार पर उन्हें संभाग के जिलों में पहुंचना होगा और निरीक्षण करना होगा। निरीक्षण के बाद 24 घंटे में इसकी रिपोर्ट कम्प्यूटर पर ही लोड करना होगी। कि जांच के दौरान क्या मिला है। बुधवार को रतलाम जिले के वरिष्ठ निरीक्षक नसीम खान ने नई निरीक्षण व्यवस्था के तहत नीमच जिले के जावद स्थित गोयल आईल मिल का निरीक्षण किया। गोयल ऑइल मिल द्वारा तीन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कांटों का उपयोग किया जा रहा था। जिसमें से दो कांटों पर विधिवत सील नहीं लगवाई गई थी। वहीं ऑइल मिल द्वारा बनाए जा रहे गणपति ब्रांड डबल फिल्टर मूंगफली तेल के पैकेट का रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं कराया गया था। इस पर मिल के खिलाफ पंचनामा बनाया है। ... इसलिए लागू की व्यवस्था नई व्यवस्था लागू करने की पीछे वजह जांच में पारदर्शिता लाना है। यह पहला मौका है जब विभाग में इस तरह की व्यवस्था लागू की गई है। नई व्यवस्था के साथ ही विभाग में मिलने वाली शिकायत, कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर भी विभाग द्वारा जांच की जाएगी।

