दुर्घटना रोकने की पहल:अब हाई-वे पुलिस करेगी निगरानी 120 स्थानों पर लगेंगे 240 कैमरे

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • घायलाें के लिए निजी अस्पताल और नर्सिंग होम भी जोड़े

हाई-वे और फोरलेन पर दुर्घटनाएं रोकने 120 स्पॉट पर 240 कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। सड़कों पर हाई-वे पुलिस तैनात रहेगी जिन्हें सुरक्षा और निगरानी की जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी। दुर्घटना के बाद घायलों को तुरंत अस्पताल पहुंचाने और उपचार के लिए हाई-वे और फोरलेन पर स्थित निजी अस्पतालों और नर्सिंग होम को भी अभियान में जोड़ा जाएगा। एसपी गौरव तिवारी ने बताया कि फोरलेन और हाईवे पर निगरानी के लिए हाई-वे पुलिस गठित होगा। शुरुआत में फोरलेन पर वनस्थली से माननखेड़ा तक और हाई-वे पर जावरा से बड़ावदा तथा हुसैन टेकरी से आलोट तक और सेजावता से सरवन तक हाई-वे पुलिस के लिए 24 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात होंगे। हर क्षेत्र के लिए तीन शिफ्ट में सब इंस्पेक्टर के साथ कांस्टेबल की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी। पहले चरण में माननखेड़ा-वनस्थली, जावरा-बड़ावदा और जावरा-आलोट को लिया है। सेजावता-सरवन रूट के लिए दूसरे चरण में हाई-वे पुलिस तैनात होगी। एसपी ने बताया इन मार्गों के अधिक दुर्घटना वाले 120 स्पॉट चिह्नित किए हैं जिन पर 240 कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। इससे वारदात करने वाले अपराधियों की भी जानकारी मिलेगी।

ये रहेगी हाई-वे पुलिस की जिम्मेदारी

  • दुर्घटना के बाद घायल को तुरंत उपचार दिलाने के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाने की व्यवस्था करेंगे।
  • रास्ते में खराब होने या दुर्घटना होने पर वाहन को सड़क से हटाने की व्यवस्था करेंगे।
  • खराब या दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन के सामान की सुरक्षा।
  • दुर्घटना के बाद अन्य वाहनों के चालक को दूर से ही घटनास्थल दिखे इसके लिए रेडियम कोन लगाएंगे।

रुपए मांगे या इलाज से मना किया तो सजा होगी
एसपी ने बताया दुर्घटना में गंभीर घायल व्यक्ति को पहले 30 मिनट में उपचार मिले इसके लिए हाई-वे और फोरलेन के अस्पतालों से संपर्क कर किया है। उनकी एम्बुलेंस मंगवाकर घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाएंगे। इनके अलावा डायल-100, 108 एम्बुलेंस, सरकारी अस्पताल की एम्बुलेंस अस्पताल पहुंचाने में मदद करेंगी। एसपी ने बताया इलाज के रुपए मांगना और इलाज करने से मना करना अपराध है। ऐसा करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही की जाएगी।
डिवाइडर पर 90 कट बंद करवाए : फोरलेन निर्माण के दौरान सड़क पार जाने या यू-टर्न के लिए 45 कट बनाए गए थे। क्षेत्र के लोगों ने अपनी सुविधा के 95 अवैध कट बना लिए। एसपी ने बताया 90 अवैध कट बंद करवा दिए हैं। आवश्यकतानुसार पांच कट बनवाए जाएंगे।

रोड सेफ्टी ऑडिट में सैलाना से कुंडा के बीच मिले 15 ब्लाइंड स्पॉट

रतलाम | एसपी गौरव तिवारी के साथ एमपीआरडीसी के मैनेजर अतुल मूले और सैलाना टोल के जीएम अजय खाती की टीम ने रतलाम-बांसवाड़ा हाईवे पर सैलाना से कुंडा तक का निरीक्षण किया। इसमें 15 ब्लाइंड स्पॉट मिले। एसपी ने रतलाम-बांसवाड़ा मार्ग का निरीक्षण कर लिया है। सैलाना मार्ग पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। ताल-आगर हाईवे पर रोड मरम्मत का काम हो गया है।

बांसवाड़ा रोड के प्रमुख ब्लाइंड स्पॉट
केदारेश्वर फंटा : घुमावदार सड़क पर कैंट आई लगाएंगे। आंबाकुड़ी मोड़ : शार्प टर्न के पास झाड़ियां कटवाएंगे।
चावड़ाखेड़ी पुल : ‘एस’ आकार के टर्न पर दो अंधे मोड़ हैं। रोड़ किनारे उगी झाड़ियां कटवाएंगे। साइन बोर्ड और कैंट आई लगवाएंगे। झिकझेक उपयोग करेंगे।

