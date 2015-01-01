पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी पहल:शहर में आएगा एक और शव वाहन, अंतिम यात्रा में पूरे रास्ते में बजेगी राम धुन, इसमें 12 लोग भी बैठ सकेंगे

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • गुजरात में तैयार होगा पूरा वाहन, आमजनों के लिए सुविधा निशुल्क रहेगी

शहर में एक ओर शव वाहन आएगा। यह शव वाहन वर्तमान में शहर में उपलब्ध अन्य शव वाहनों से बड़ा तो रहेगा साथ ही कुछ अलग हट कर रहेगा। इसमें शव के साथ 12 लोग बैठ सकेंगे और अंतिम यात्रा के दौरान पूरे रास्ते रामधुन बजेगी। यह वाहन निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। इस शव वाहन को वाघेला जीव दया समिति संचालित करेगी। इसे जन सहयोग से खरीदा जा रहा है। यह शहर में तीसरा शव वाहन होगा। समिति के दिनेश वाघेला ने बताया अभी शहर में शव वाहन की कमी है। ऐसे में कई बार किसी परिवार में किसी की मृत्यु होने पर शव वाहन के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ता है। इससे हमारी समिति ने शव वाहन लाने का फैसला किया। इस संबंध में जब समिति सदस्यों से चर्चा की तो सभी राजी हो गए। वहीं जब सहयोग की बारी आई तो संस्था के सदस्य इसमें आगे आए। वहीं कई परिवार अब भी सहयोग के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। यह वाहन अन्य वाहनों की तुलना में बड़ा तो रहेगा। वहीं बैठक व्यवस्था भी ज्यादा रहेगी। वाहन हमने खरीद लिया है। धनतेरस में कालिकामाता मंदिर में वाहन की पूजा की जाएगी। इसके बाद इसे तैयार करने के लिए गुजरात भेजा जाएगा।

शिव प्रतिमा लगाएंगे, शहर में होगा यह तीसरा शव वाहन

शव वाहन में सबसे आगे शिव प्रतिमा लगाई जाएगी। वाहन में शव के अलावा 12 परिजनों के बैठने की व्यवस्था रहेगी। वाहन में मृत्यु पर बजने वाले ढोल वा राम नाम की धुन बजने की व्यवस्था भी रहेगी। इसे आमजन के लिए निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। हमारे वाहन को रखने के लिए त्रिवेणी मुक्तिधाम व्यवस्था समिति द्वारा मुक्तिधाम भूमि पर जगह उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है। इससे वाहन त्रिवेणी मुक्तिधाम से संचालित होगा। इसके लिए अभी भी कई लोग सहयोग के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। यदि कोई संस्था या व्यक्ति शव वाहन में सहयोग करना चाहते हैं तो दिनेश वाघेला के मोबाइल नंबर 94251 0495 और बाबूलाल सिसोदिया मोबाइल नंबर 8770688505 के नंबर पर कॉल कर सहयोग कर सकते हैं।

