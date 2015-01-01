पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना इफेक्ट:प्रदेश के 10 लाख स्टूडेंट्स में से 1.39 लाख ने ही परीक्षा में बैठने की सहमति जताई

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 दिसंबर की तारीख निकली, अब लगेगा दो हजार रुपए का विलंब शुल्क
  • माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल यह आंकड़ा देखकर हैरत में, अब लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय को लिखा पत्र
  • 10वीं के 88 हजार 588 स्टूडेंट और 12वीं के 50,960 बच्चों ने परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन किया

कोरोना का असर इस बार 10वीं एवं 12वीं परीक्षा के आवेदनों पर भी हुआ है। प्रदेश के सरकारी स्कूलों में 10 लाख बच्चे दर्ज हैं लेकिन महज डेढ़ लाख बच्चों ने ही परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए आवेदन किया है। ऐसे में माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल भी हैरत में आ गया है और उसने बच्चों की तादाद बढ़ाने के लिए ताबड़तोड़ में आयुक्त लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय को पत्र लिखकर सभी स्कूलों के प्राचार्यों से परीक्षा के लिए बच्चों के आवेदन जमा कराने को कहा है ताकि आवेदन की संख्या बढ़ सके और ज्यादा से ज्यादा बच्चे वार्षिक परीक्षा में शामिल हो सकें।

हाईस्कूल और हायर सेकंडरी की इन दोनों परीक्षा के परीक्षा आवेदन 26 अक्टूबर से जमा होना शुरू होना था। लेकिन पहले वेबसाइट नहीं चली। इससे नंवबर से जमा होना शरू हुए। प्रदेश के सरकारी स्कूलों में इन दोनों क्लास के 10 लाख से ज्यादा बच्चे पंजीकृत हैं। इसमें से 10वीं में 6 लाख 12 हजार 748 बच्चे दर्ज हैं तो 12वीं में 4 लाख 23 हजार 434 बच्चे दर्ज हैं लेकिन माशिमं द्वारा स्कूलों को भेजे गए पत्र के अनुसार परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए 1 लाख 39 हजार 548 बच्चों ने ही आवेदन किया है। इसमें से 10वीं के 88 हजार 588 स्टूडेंट और 12वीं के 50,960 बच्चों ने आवेदन किया है।

रतलाम में दोनों कक्षाओं में 28 हजार स्टूडेंट हैं। इसमें से 18 हजार स्टूडेंट दसवीं के हैं। शेष 10 हजार स्टूडेंट 12वीं की कक्षा के हैं। जिले से परीक्षा के लिए 11000 आवेदन हुए हैं इसमें सिर्फ 7000 दसवीं क्लास के 4000 12वीं के पूरे प्रदेश की यही स्थिति है और सभी जिलों से आवेदन कम हुए हैं। जबकि आखिरी तारीख 15 दिसंबर है। इसके बाद 2000 रुपए विलंब शुल्क लगेगा। इस पर माशिमं ने लोक शिक्षण आयुक्त को पत्र लिखा है। इसके बाद आयुक्त ने सभी सरकारी स्कूलों के संस्था प्रभारियों को पत्र जारी किया है ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा बच्चे परीक्षा में शामिल हो सकें। यही स्थिति प्राइवेट स्टूडेंट की भी है।

ये है प्रमुख वजह

  • हर साल एमपी ऑनलाइन के जरिए परीक्षा के आवेदन भरे जाते थे लेकिन इस बार माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने खुद की वेबसाइट बनाई है। इसके जरिए आवेदन किए जा रहे हैं। 26 अक्टूबर से आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू होना थी। लेकिन पहले तो वेबसाइट चली नहीं। इसके बाद जब चली तो कभी सर्वर डाउन रहा तो कभी पेमेंट नहीं हो पाया।
  • इसकी सबसे बड़ी वजह स्कूल बंद होना है। ऐसे में कई स्टूडेंट को पता नहीं चल पाना कि आवेदन फाॅर्म भरा रहे हैं। इससे वे आवेदन नहीं कर पाए।
  • छात्रावासों और कोचिंग का बंद होना। जबकि यदि बच्चा किसी कारणवश स्कूल नहीं पहुंच पाता तो इन दोनों जगह पर पता चल जाता कि आवेदन फाॅर्म जमा होना शुरू हो गए हैं। इस आधार पर बच्चे आवेदन कर देते हैं।

पालक संघ ने ये मांग रखी

पालक संघ के अनुराग लोखंडे ने बताया कि कोरोना चल रहा है। ऐसे में कई बच्चे आवेदन जमा नहीं कर पाए हैं। वहीं अभिभावकों के सामने आर्थिक संकट भी है। ऐसे में माशिमं को तारीख आगे बढ़ना चाहिए। यदि नहीं बढ़ाई जाती है तो विलंब शुल्क हटाना चाहिए ताकि सभी बच्चे आवेदन कर सकें। यदि तारीख आगे नहीं बढ़ी तो खिलवाड़ होगा

तारीख आगे बढ़ना चाहिए

मप्र प्रांतीय अशासकीय शिक्षण संस्था संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दीपेश ओझा ने बताया हर बार एमपी ऑनलाइन के जरिए आवेदन किए जाते हैं लेकिन इस बार माशिमं ने वेबसाइट बनाई। इसके लिए पूरी तरह से माशिमं ही जिम्मेदार है। नहीं तो यह स्थिति नहीं होती। इन सभी बातों का माशिमं को ध्यान रखते हुए तारीख बढ़ाना चाहिए।

सचिव बोले-मैं तो छुट्टी पर हूं, पीआरओ बोले-जानकारी नहीं
आवेदन की संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए पत्र जारी करने वाले माशिमं के सचिव उमेश कुमार ने बताया मैं छुट्टी पर हूं। इससे जानकारी नहीं दे सकता हूं। वहीं पीआरओ एसके चौरसिया ने बताया मैं जानकारी नहीं दे सकता हूं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें