प्रदर्शन:ई-बस्ता की राशि नहीं मिलने से पटवारी नाराज

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
कृषि संगणना, लघु सिंचाई संगणना, आदान सर्वेक्षण, ई बस्ता का मानदेय नहीं मिलने से पटवारी सोमवार से सामूहिक अवकाश पर रहेंगे। गुरुवार को पटवारी नारे लगाते हुए ग्रामीण एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचे और एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा। अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से राशि लेप्स हुई है। राशि दिलाई जाए। 2 नवंबर से सामूहिक अवकाश पर जा रहे हैं। 22 अक्टूबर से पटवारी काली पट्‌टी बांधकर काम कर रहे हैं। अनुभाग अध्यक्ष मनोज जोशी, तहसील अध्यक्ष रतलाम ग्रामीण लक्ष्मीनारायण पाटीदार, तहसील सचिव मंजू कटारा, तहसील उपाध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण सिसौदिया, साथी राजेश रावल, रमेश बैरागी, अम्बालाल पाटीदार, मनोहर राठौर, मनीलाल कोलवाल, राजेश गेहलोत, शांतिलाल पग्गी, सुशील भिंडवाल, उषा डामर, प्रियंका गणावा सहित पटवारी मौजूद थे।

