पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की स्थिति:1.70 लाख घरों में लोग अब भी कुएं, बावड़ी और हैंडपंप के भरोसे

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 60 नल-जल योजनाओं को मिली मंजूरी

जिले के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के 1.70 लाख घरों में रहने वाले लोग अभी भी पानी के लिए कुएं, बावड़ी और हैंडपंप के भरोसे हैं। इनके मकानों तक पानी पहुंचाने के लिए जल एवं स्वच्छता मिशन में बड़ी योजना बनाई गई है। इसके तहत चार साल में ग्रामीण अंचल के सभी मकानों में नल से पानी पहुंचने लगेगा। मंगलवार से इसकी शुरुआत करते हुए जिला जल एवं स्वच्छता मिशन की बैठक में 60 गांवों के लिए नल-जल योजनाओं को मंजूरी दी गई। मिशन के तहत 2020-21 में 52006, 2021-22 में 64513 तथा 2022-23 में 54234 घरों तक नलों से पानी पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य लिया गया है। अधिकारियों ने बताया जिले के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रो में कुल घरों की संख्या 254915 है। अभी जिले में 84397 घरों में नलों के माध्यम से पानी दिया जा रहा है।

जल मिशन की मॉनिटरिंग करने की जिम्मेदारी दी
कलेक्टर गोपालचंद्र डाड ने व्यवस्था में कसावट लाते हुए गांव में बनने वाली दीनदयाल अंत्योदय समितियों को जिला जल मिशन के कार्यों की मॉनिटरिंग करने की जिम्मेदारी दी। साथ ही कार्यपालन यंत्री को विधानसभावार आने वाले गांव की सूची विधायकों उपलब्ध कराने को कहा। विधायक दिलीप मकवाना, रतनलाल धाकड़, ईश्वरलाल पाटीदार, कार्यपालन यंत्री लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी पीके गोगादे, कार्यपालन यंत्री जल संसाधन आरके मालवीय, सीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रभाकर ननावरे सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे। विधायक मकवाना ने मिशन के तहत आने वाले गांव के स्कूल, आंगनवाड़ी, स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर भी नल कनेक्शन करने के निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें