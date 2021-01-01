पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुभाष नगर फ्लाईओवर:बांस से सर्विस लाइन को ऊपर कर बना रहे पिलर, तरी से करंट फैलने का डर

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • एस्टीमेट रिवाइज होने के कारण नहीं हो पाया शिफ्टिंग का ठेका

ऊपर से गुजर रही बिजली लाइन की वजह से सुभाष नगर फ्लाईओवर का काम रोकना पड़ सकता है। पिलर बनाने के लिए ठेकेदार ने सर्विस लाइन बांस का टेका लगाकर तीन से चार फीट ऊपर किया है। रहवासी इलाके में ठेकेदार की यह जुगाड़ बड़े हादसे का कारण बन सकती है क्योंकि नीचे कर्मचारी मोटर लगाकर पिलर पर पानी का छिड़काव कर रहे हैं। ऐसे ही चार पिलर का काम चलकर पानी से तरी की जा रही है जिससे सघन रहवासी इलाके में दिनभर पानी फैला रहता है। ऐसे में बांस गीला होने से पूरे इलाके में करंट फैल सकता है। इसके पास से ही 11 केवी की हाईटेंशन लाइन भी गुजर रही है। इससे ठेकेदार आगे का काम नहीं कर पाएगा। एस्टीमेट रिवाइज होने से लाइनें जल्द शिफ्ट भी नहीं होने वाली। सेतु विकास निगम को चिंता में डाल दिया है। काम रुकने पर विभाग अब विरियाखेड़ी वाली तरफ ब्रिज का काम करवाएगा।

इन दो वजह से रुकेगा फ्लाईओवर का काम

पहला - बिजली लाइन शिफ्टिंग का खर्च- बिजली लाइनों की वजह से ब्रिज का काम सालभर पिछड़ सकता है। विरियाखेड़ी और हाट की चौकी वाली तरफ 33 केवी, 11 केवी और सर्विस लाइनें गुजर रही हैं। 2016 में जब फ्लाईओवर की डीपीआर बनी थी तब इसके लिए 38 लाख रुपए का बजट रखा था। बिजली कंपनी के रिवाइज एस्टीमेट में यह खर्च बढ़कर 1 करोड़ से पार पहुंच गया है। सेतु विकास निगम ने इसे मंजूरी के भोपाल भेज दिया है। वहां से स्वीकृति के बाद टेंडर निकाल ठेका देंगे।

दूसरा - ठेकेदार ने लगा दिए 2.50 करोड़, मिले सिर्फ 77 लाख- फ्लाई ओवर बना रहे ठेकेदार ने भी कुछ दिनों से काम बहुत धीमा कर दिया है। इसकी वजह बजट नहीं होने से से भुगतान रुकना है। मई में काम शुरू होने के बाद से अब तक ठेकेदार लगभग 2.50 करोड़ खर्च कर चुका है। बदले में उसे अब तक सिर्फ 77 लाख का भुगतान हुआ है। इसे लेकर ठेकेदार ने विभाग को अल्टीमेटम भी दे दिया है। जल्द भुगतान नहीं मिला तो वह काम बंद भी कर सकता है।

जिम्मेदारों का कहना...
एस्टीमेट बनाकर पीडब्ल्यूडी को दे दिया है। बिजली कंपनी सिर्फ सुपरविजन करेगी। लाइट शिफ्टिंग पीडब्ल्यूडी का ठेकेदार ही करेगा। सर्विस लाइन से किसी तरह की छेड़छाड़ नहीं की जा सकती है। ऐसा हो रहा होगा तो कार्रवाई करेंगे।
विनय प्रताप सिंह, शहर कार्यपालन यंत्री, बिजली कंपनी
रिवाइज एस्टीमेट मंजूरी को भेजा
^विरियाखेड़ी तरफ ग्रिड होने से हाई वोल्टेज 33 केवी, 11 केवी के साथ सर्विस लाइन भी गुजर रही है। इनकी शिफ्टिंग के कारण ब्रिज का काम रोकना पड़ सकता है। रिवाइज एस्टीमेट मंजूरी के लिए भोपाल भेज रखा है। उसके बाद टेंडर होकर लाइन हटेगी। इसमें समय लगेगा।
आरके गुप्ता, एसडीओ-सेतु विकास निगम

खतरा- सबसे ऊंचा पिलर बनाने के लिए ठेकेदार ने बांस लगाकर सर्विस लाइन ऊपर की है। वह चालू रहती है और नीचे से पानी का छिड़काव कर रहे हैं। इससे करंट का खतरा है। - रवि वर्मा, रहवासी

