बर्फीली वादियों से रतलाम पहुंची मलार्ड:पोचार्ड डक, हनुमान ताल में लगा रही गोते, इनका शिकार ना हो... आप ख्याल रखें, क्योंकि... वन विभाग सूचना पर करेगा काम

रतलाम34 मिनट पहले
हनुमान ताल में इस तरह फरवरी 2020 में बड़ी तादाद में डक दिखे थे।

हनुमान ताल में इन दिनों विदेशी डक (बत्तखें) विचरण करती हुई दिख रही हैं। पक्षी प्रेमियों को इनके शिकार होने का डर भी सता रहा है। ये सही भी है क्योंकि विभाग ने इनकी सुरक्षा के लिए कोई खास इंतजाम नहीं किए हैं। ऐसे में आप ताल पर जाएं तो इनकी सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखें। मंगलवार को हनुमान ताल में 5 डक ही तैरते हुए दिख्राई दिए। ये संख्या पिछले साल से कम है।

बहरहाल, विदेशी पक्षियों को हनुमान ताल रास आ रहा है। इसका सबसे बड़ा कारण भरपूर स्वच्छ पानी है। हनुमान ताल के आसपास भी कम गहराई में पानी भरा है, जहां बगुले देखे जा रहे हैं।

चमटा चमचू, स्टोर्क, आइबिस प्रजाति के पक्षी भी आएंगे, सारस का इंतजार

बर्ड वाचिंग ग्रुप के राजेश घोटिकर ने बताया कि अभी हनुमान ताल में मलार्ड और पाेचार्ड डक दिख रही है। इसके साथ ही बगुले भी देखने को मिल रहे हैं। ये माइग्रेशन का पीरियड है। बर्फीली जगहों से ये पक्षी हमारे इलाके में आते हैं। दो साल पहले हमने सारस को देखा है, हालांकि, इसके बाद से ही सारस देखने को नहीं मिला है। 2007 के बाद से विदेशी पक्षियों का आगमन बढ़ा है। चमटा चमचू, स्टोर्क, आइबिस प्रजाति भी देखी जाती है। अभी पतरिंगा, ग्रे हेडेड केनरी फ्लाय कैचर पक्षी भी आ चुके हैं। ये विचरण करते रहते हैं, कीट खाते हैं।

शिकार रोकने का अलग से इंतजाम नहीं कर सकते

भास्कर - हनुमान ताल में डक दिख रही है।

डीएफओ - ये माइग्रेंट पक्षी हैं जाे यहां आते हैं। आम तौर पर देखी जाती है।
भास्कर - हनुमान ताल में पक्षियों का शिकार ना हो, इसके क्या इंतजाम हैं।
डीएफओ - अलग से इंतजाम तो नहीं कर सकते। यदि हमें शिकार की सूचना मिलती है, तो तत्काल एक्शन लेंगे।

भास्कर - खरमोर भी रतलाम से गायब हो चुके हैं।

डीएफओ - खरमोर क्यों नहीं आ रहे इसके लिए रिसर्च की जरूरत है। प्रयास कर रहे हैं कि उनके ना आने का कारण पता कर सकें। रतलाम में परेशानी है, या रास्ते में दिक्कत है, ये पता करना होगा।

डी.एस. डोडावे, डीएफओ, वन विभाग, रतलाम

