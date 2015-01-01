पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • Police Not Masking, Overloading, SP Roaming From Village To Village For Road Safety Audit, Open Challenge To Corona In The City

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना काल:मास्क न पुलिस, बेरोकटोक ओवरलोडिंग, रोड सेफ्टी ऑडिट के लिए गांव-गांव घूम रहे एसपी, शहर में कोरोना को खुला चैलेंज

रतलाम26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के बाहरी क्षेत्रों से गांव की ओर जाने वाले सवारी वाहन कोरोना काल में बगैर मास्क पहने लोग भीड़ में आ-जा रहे हैं परंतु पुलिस ध्यान नहीं दे रही है। मंगलवार दोपहर को त्रिपोलिया गेट पर सवारी मैजिक ओवरलोड होकर जा रही थी परंतु ट्रैफिक पुलिस का कोई जवान मौजूद नहीं था। ट्रैफिक टीआई रमुंडा कटारा ने बताया ओवरलोडिंग कर रहे वाहनों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही की आरटीओ और ट्रैफिक पुलिस द्वारा कार्यवाही जाती है। पिछले दिनों 16 मैजिक के चालकों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही हुई थी। कार्यवाही आगे भी जारी रहेगी। जिले के एसपी इन दिनों रोड सेफ्टी के लिए अंचल में घूम रहे हैं लेकिन नाक के नीचे ही यह हाल है। ऐसे में रोड सेफ्टी का मकसद पूरा होता नहीं दिखता। ऐसी ओवरलोडिंग जानलेवा है। सीएसपी हेमंत चौहान ने बताया ओवरलोड सवारियां लेकर शहर से बाहर जाने वाले वाहनों के चालकों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही की जाएगी। फोटो : दीपक लालवानी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें