परेशानी का सामान:उखड़ने लगा है प्रीतमनगर - रत्तागिरी रोड

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
प्रीतमनगर से रत्तागिरी प्रधानमंत्री सड़क में गड्ढे हो गए। 4 किमी की सड़क में गड्ढे होने के कारण राहगीरों काे परेशानी का सामान करना पड़ता है। कई बार ग्रामीणों ने जिम्मेदारों को अवगत कराया, कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। ग्रामीण गिरधारी सहित अन्य ने प्रशासन से उक्त सड़क का पेचवर्क करने की मांग की। सड़क को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना के महाप्रबंधक आरएस तोमर को अवगत कराया तो उन्होंने बताया कि यह सड़क उनकी नहीं है। आप पीडब्ल्यूडी से संपर्क करें, जबकि रत्तागिरी में यह बोर्ड प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना का लगा हुआ है। पीडब्ल्यूडी के ईई दीपेश गुप्ता ने बताया उक्त सड़क को में दिखवाता हूं।

