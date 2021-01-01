पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कवर्ड कॉलोनी देख खरीदे थे प्लाॅट-मकान:भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही का विरोध, पॉश कॉलोनी के रहवासियों ने रोके वाहन

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
कॉलोनी के प्रवेश मार्ग पर भारी वाहनों को रोक कर खड़े रहवासी। - Dainik Bhaskar
कॉलोनी के प्रवेश मार्ग पर भारी वाहनों को रोक कर खड़े रहवासी।

कॉलोनी की बाउंड्रीवाॅल तोड़कर राजबाग कॉलोनी से आसपास की कॉलोनियों की आवाजाही शुरू हो गई है। छोटे वाहनों के साथ भारी वाहन गुजर रहे हैं। इससे लोगों की परेशानी खड़ी हो गई और बच्चों का घर से निकलना मुश्किल हो गया है। सोमवार सुबह कॉलोनी के रहवासी नाराज हो गए और कॉलोनी के गेट पर महिला और पुरुष पहुंचे और प्रवेश द्वार पर वाहनों को रोक दिया। किसी भी वाहन को अंदर नहीं आने दिया।

रहवासियों ने बताया कि बाउंड्रीवाॅल से कॉलोनी पूरी पैक थी। इस आधार पर हमने प्लाॅट और मकान खरीदे थे लेकिन कॉलोनियों में आवाजाही के चलते बाउंड्रीवाॅल तोड़ दी है। इससे वाहनों की आवाजाही शुरू हो गई है।

जब हमने प्लाॅट और मकान खरीदे थे तब भी यह दावा किया था कि आपकी कॉलोनी कवर्ड रहेगी पर आसपास बन रही नई कॉलोनियों के कारण कॉलोनी अब असुरक्षित हो गई है। पिछले दिनों हुई चोरियों की भी यही वजह है कि बाहरी लोगों की आवाजाही बढ़ गई है।

तब तक धरना देंगे : वाहनों की आवाजाही रोकने के बाद कॉलोनी के रहवासी गेट पर ही धरने पर बैठ गए। इसके बाद एक भी वाहन को कॉलोनी के अंदर प्रवेश नहीं करने दिया। इस कॉलोनी में रोजाना डंपर, ट्राले, ट्रैक्टर सहित 500 से ज्यादा वाहन आते हैं। रहवासियों का कहना है कि जब तक हमारी मांग का निराकरण नहीं होता है हम गेट पर धरना देंगे।

कब-क्या हुआ

  • सुबह 8.30 बजे लोग नाराज हो गए और प्रवेश गेट पर जमा हो गए। इसके बाद भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही रोक दी।
  • सुबह 8.30 बजे से शुरू हुआ प्रदर्शन सुबह 11.30 बजे तक जारी रहा।
  • सुबह 11.30 बजे कॉलोनी के लोग धरने पर बैठ गए। इसके बाद दिनभर धरना दिया।
  • शाम 6 बजे कॉलोनी के मुख्य मार्ग से लगे जोधाबाग मैरिज गार्डन पर ताला लगा दिया। जोधाबाग का एक रास्ता कॉलोनी की तरफ भी है। इस पर महिलाओं ने ताला लगाया।
ऐप खोलें
