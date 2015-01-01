पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:अयोध्या के राम मंदिर के भव्य निर्माण में रतलाम भी दर्ज कराएगा सहभागिता

रतलाम
  • हिंदू समाज के प्रत्येक व्यक्ति की सहभागिता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए अभियान चलेगा

श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र के विकास एवं अयोध्या में भगवान श्रीराम के भव्य मंदिर निर्माण में हिंदू समाज के प्रत्येक व्यक्ति, प्रत्येक परिवार की सहभागिता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए संपूर्ण देश में एक वृहद अभियान का शुभारंभ हो चुका है। इस अभियान के अंतर्गत जिले में भी हिंदू समाज को सहभागी बनाने हेतु स्वयंसेवकों एवं सभी समविचारी संगठनों की वृहद समन्वय बैठक रविवार को हुई। कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए उपस्थित रतलाम जिले के स्वयंसेवकों को संबोधित करते हुए मालवा प्रांत के प्रांत कार्यवाह शंभू प्रसाद गिरी ने अभियान की जानकारी दी। श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर मंदिर निर्माण के लिए किए गए संघर्षों की ऐतिहासिक पृष्ठभूमि पर प्रकाश डालते हुए उन्होंने कहा भव्य मंदिर निर्माण के लिए देश के लगभग 25 करोड़ हिन्दू परिवारों से संपर्क की योजना बनाई है। 14 जनवरी से 5 फरवरी तक मालवा प्रांत में यह अभियान चलेगा। इसके अंतर्गत प्रत्येक जिले में जिला स्तर से लेकर खंड, बस्ती, मंडल, ग्राम, मोहल्ला स्तर तक अभियान समितियां बनेंगी। रतलाम जिले में भी इन अभियान समितियों के माध्यम से श्रीराम जन्मभूमि के ऐतिहासिक संदर्भों से निर्मित साहित्य के साथ लगभग 60 हजार परिवारों तक संपर्क कर उनकी सहभागिता सुनिश्चित करने का लक्ष्य तय किया है।

बैठक का आयोजन किया

मंदिर का निर्माण लगभग 4 एकड़ के परिसर में संपन्न होगा और मुख्य गर्भगृह मंदिर तीन मंजिला होगा एवं आधुनिक तकनीक से परिपूर्ण, भविष्य की पीढ़ियों के प्रेरणा तथा भक्ति केंद्र के रूप में विकसित इस मंदिर की आयु लगभग एक हजार वर्ष होने की संभावना है। समन्वय बैठक के प्रारंभ में मालवा प्रांत कार्यवाह शंभू प्रसाद गिरी ने दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर बैठक का शुभारंभ किया। इस मौके पर मंच पर राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के जिला संघ चालक वीरेंद्र वाफगांवकर, विश्व हिन्दू परिषद के जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. जितेंद्र वर्मा उपस्थित थे । बैठक में मुख्य रूप से सभी समविचारी संगठनों के चयनित स्वयंसेवकों सहित श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र अभियान समिति के जिला संयोजक राघव त्रिवेदी, सह संयोजक द्वय मुन्नालाल पाटीदार, अशोक पाटीदार उपस्थित थे।

