मान्यता:राजस्थान-गुजरात में बिक रही रतलाम की झाड़ू

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • धनतेरस पर झाड़ू खरीद कर पूजा-अर्चना करने से घर में लक्ष्मी का वास रहता है

शहर की झाड़ू राजस्थान और गुजरात तक जाती है। वहां के उपभोक्ता रतलाम की ही झाड़ू लेना पसंद करते हैं। खजूर के पेड़ से निर्मित झाडू से सफाई अच्छी होने के साथ ही यह लंबे समय तक चलती है। शहर में इस व्यवसाय से 50 परिवार जुड़े हैं। नयापुरा, बरगुंडों का वास, सुभाष नगर क्षेत्र में झाडू बनाने का काम किया जाता है। इस क्षेत्र में रहने वाले 50 परिवार इस व्यवसाय से जुड़े हुए हैं। परिवार के सभी सदस्य पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी यह कार्य कर रहे हैं। शहर के आस-पास क्षेत्रों व जंगलों से खजूर के पेड़ से डालियां लाकर परिवार के लोग झाडू का निर्माण करते हैं। परिवार के सभी सदस्य सुबह से शाम तक इसी कार्य में रहते हुए अपनी जीविका का साधन बनाए हुए है। घर के मुखिया व परिवार के बड़े घर में रहते हुए झाड़ू बनाते हैं।

अलग-अलग राज्यों में व्यापारी बेच रहे हैं झाड़ू

नयापुरा निवासी रमेशचंद्र भागीरथ वर्मा ने बताया पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी झाड़ू बनाने का काम कर रहे हैं। शहर में नाकमुथ, फूल, डिस्को और गोंडा झाड़ू बनाई जाती है। 10 से 50 रुपए तक की झाड़ू उपलब्ध है। उन्होंने बताया शहर व जिले के अलावा राजस्थान के कुशलगढ़, बांसवाड़ा, दानपुर सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में झाड़ू बेचने के लिए भेजी जाती है। वहीं गुजरात के पेटलावद, थांदला, दोहोद, गोधरा, लिमखेड़ा, बडौदरा, अहमदाबाद व अन्य क्षेत्रों में झाड़ू भेजी जाती है। उन्होंने बताया एक महीने में राजस्थान और गुजरात में 20-20 हजार के लगभग झाड़ू बेची जाती है। त्योहार पर यह आंकड़ा बढ़ जाता है। क्षेत्र के अंबालाल वर्मा, कैलाश वर्मा, कनीराम वर्मा, मोहनलाल वर्मा ने बताया साल भर के अलावा धनतेरस पर झाड़ू की अच्छी ब्रिकी होती है।

धनतेरस पर की जाती है पूजा-अर्चना
धनतेरस के दिन झाड़ू खरीदने की प्रथा है। मान्यता है कि इस दिन झाड़ू खरीदने से गरीबी दूर होती है और घर में लक्ष्मी का वास रहता है। आर्थिक तंगी से जूझने वाले घर में समृद्धि आती है। झाड़ू पर सफेद रंग का धागा बांधकर लाने से घर में लक्ष्मी वास रहता है। ज्योतिषी के अनुसार धनतेरस के दिन झाड़ू सम संख्या में नहीं खरीदकर विषम संख्या में खरीदना चाहिए। दो के बजा तीन झाड़ू खरीदना लाभदायक और शुभ माना जाता है। इसके अलावा धनतेरस को खरीदी गई झाड़ू दीवाली के दिन मंदिर में देना भी शुभ माना जाता है। रविवार और मंगलवार को झाड़ू नहीं खरीदना चाहिए। झाड़ू को लक्ष्मी का रूप माना गया है इसलिए इस पर पैर नहीं लगाना चाहिए।

