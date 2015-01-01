पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली कंपनी की पहल:क्यूआर कोड से घटा रीडिंग का समय, अब 35 की जगह सिर्फ 8 सेकंड में हो रही है मीटर की रीडिंग

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • मीटर रीडिंग की एक्यूरेसी में हुई बढ़ोतरी, उपभोक्ताओं की शिकायतों में भी आ रही कमी

बिजली कंपनी ने शहर में लगे बिजली मीटरों में क्यूआर कोड लगाए हैं। इनके जरिए रीडिंग की जा रही है। इससे पहले जहां 35 सेकंड में मीटर की रीडिंग होती थी। वहीं अब 8 सेकंड में ही रीडिंग हो रही है। इससे रीडिंग की एक्यूरेसी तो बढ़ी है साथ ही उपभोक्ताओ की शिकायतों में भी कमी आई है। इसके पहले मीटर रीडिंग के लिए बिजली कंपनी का मीटर रीडर लोगों के घरों पर पहुंचता है और डायरी में रीडिंग लेता था। अब बिजली कंपनी ने बिजली मीटरों पर क्यूआर कोड लगा दिए हैं। ये क्यूआर कोड प्रत्येक बिजली उपभोक्ता के यहां लगाए है। इससे रीडिंग विशेष एप के माध्यम से हो रही है। कंपनी का मीटर रीडर उपभोक्ताओं के घर पहुंचता था और क्यूआर कोड के सामने मोबाइल करते ही उपभोक्ताओं की सारी डिटेल सामने आ जाती है। इसके बाद मीटर रीडर रीडिंग के अंक मोबाइल में डालता है और फिर मीटर का फोटो खींच लेता है। इससे रीडिंग का समय घट गया है और 35 सेकंड की बजाय अब 8 सेकंड में मीटर की रीडिंग हो रही है। इससे एक्यूरेसी बढ़ी है और उपभोक्ताओं की शिकायतों में कमी आई है।

बिजली कंपनी के आईटी विभाग ने ही तैयार किए हैं क्यूआर कोड

ये क्यूआर कोड बिजली कंपनी के आईटी विभाग ने ही तैयार किए हैं। इनकी छपाई भी बिजली कंपनी ने कराई। इन स्टीकर पर क्यूआर कोड के पास उपभोक्ताओं के आईवीआरएस नंबर, नाम, पते भी लिखे हैं। यह कनेक्शन की पहचान के अलावा मीटर रीडिंग एप से रीडिंग का काम करता है। बिजली कंपनी के एमडी अमित तोमर ने बताया मीटर रीडिंग सही समय पर हो, लापरवाही पर अंकुश लगे, इसलिए कंपनी ने मीटरों पर क्यूआर कोड लगाए है। इससे रीडरों का घर-घर जाकर एप से समय पर रीडिंग लेना अनिवार्य किया है। पहले रीडिंग के लिए पहले 35 से 40 सैकंड तक लगते थे, अब मात्र सात आठ सेकंड में कार्य हो रहा है।

