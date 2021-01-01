पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भूमिपूजन:नंदलई फंटे से मांगरोल तक 20.57 किमी बनेगा रिंग रोड, इसी महीने निकलेंगे टेंडर, तीन माह में बनने लगेगा

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भू-अर्जन के 50 लाख रुपए भी मिले, कल मुख्यमंत्री करेंगे भूमिपूजन

साढ़े चार साल से टल रहा शहर का 20.57 किमी लंबा पश्चिम रिंग रोड तीन माह में जमीन पर उतर जाएगा। मेडिकल कॉलेज के आगे नंदलई फंटे से सालाखेड़ी मांगरोल तक (तितरी के पास झाबुआ फोरलेन से जुड़कर) बनने वाले रिंग रोड से आसपास के 10 गांवों को सीधे शहर से कनेक्टिविटी मिल जाएगी। बड़ी अड़चन भूमि अधिग्रहण की थी। 65 किसानों को लगभग 7 करोड़ का मुआवजा बंटना शेष है। कुछ जमीन का पहले अधिग्रहण हो चुका, बाकी के लिए 50 लाख रुपए मिल गए हैं। पीडब्ल्यूडी ने भी एस्टीमेट रिवाइज बना लिया है। सब कुछ ठीक रहा तो फरवरी मध्य तक टेंडर निकल जाएंगे, मार्च में तकनीकी और रेट खुलने के बाद मई में रोड के लिए अर्थवर्क होने लगेगा। प्रोजेक्ट में तेजी इसलिए आई है क्योंकि 4 फरवरी को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान इसका भूमिपूजन करेंगे।

योजना को ऐसे समझिए : शहर के रिंग रोड की चौड़ाई होगी 7 मीटर

  • मास्टर प्लान में प्रस्तावित रिंग रोड में से अभी सालाखेड़ी से सेजावता फंटे तक 9 किमी का फोरलेन (महू-नीमच फोरलेन का हिस्सा) बना हुआ है।
  • इसके आगे सेजावता फंटे से बंजली तक 4.6 किमी का टू लेन बंजली बायपास टू लेन बना हुआ है।
  • बंजली के पास नंदलई फंटे से सालाखेड़ी मांगरोल तक 20.57 किमी टू लेन बनते ही रिंगरोड पूरा हो जाएगा।

यह सुविधा मिलेगी

  • पश्चिम रिंग रोड बनने से शहर का दायरा सागोद रोड, जुलवानिया रोड, नंदलई फंटे तक बढ़ जाएगा, विकास कार्य भी होने लगेंगे।
  • झाबुआ से आकर मंदसौर जाने वाले भारी वाहन सीधे गुजर सकेंगे।
  • 15 से ज्यादा गांवों को कनेक्टिविटी मिलेगी, इनमें 10 तो रिंग रोड सीधे, जबकि कुछ अन्य मार्ग से जुड़ेंगे।
  • किसानों को उपज, सब्जी, दूध सहित अन्य सामान शहर तक लाने में आसानी होगी।

रिंग रोड प्रोजेक्ट

  • लंबाई - 20.57 किमी
  • कहां से कहां तक - सैलाना रोड नंदलई फंटे से सालाखेड़ी मांगरोल तक
  • खर्च - 43.28 करोड़
  • चौड़ाई - 7 मीटर (टू लेन, डामरीकरण)
  • साइडिंग शोल्डर - 2 मीटर के
  • इन गांवों से गुजरेगा - नंदलई, जुलवानिया, बिबड़ौद, खेतलपुर, सागोद, हरथली, मथुरी, तीतरी, करमदी होकर सालाखेड़ी मांगरोल

रिंग रोड : अब तक का सफर

  • सितंबर 2015 में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने 26 करोड़ रुपए से रिंग रोड बनाने की घोषणा की।
  • 2016 में 44 करोड़ से 19 किमी का रिंग रोड बनाने की योजना बनी। इसमें मुआवजे के 22 करोड़ रुपए बांटना पड़ते। मुआवजा राशि ज्यादा होने से सरकार ने प्रस्ताव नकार दिया।
  • 2017 में नई योजना बनाई, इससे रोड की लंबाई 24 किमी हो गई। इसमें लागत 33 करोड़, मुआवजा 5 करोड़ था।
  • अगस्त 2017, लागत कम करने सीसी की जगह डामर का रोड बनाने का फैसला करके नई डीपीआर बनाई।
  • 2018 में पहला टेंडर निकला, इंदौर की एकमात्र कंपनी ने ऑफर दिया, 5 सितंबर 2018 को वर्क ऑर्डर हुआ लेकिन मुआवजा नहीं बंटने से काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया। 18 महीने की डेडलाइन बीतने पर ठेकेदार ने रिंग रोड बनाने से मना कर दिया।

^सब कुछ ठीक रहा तो मई तक रिंग रोड का काम शुरू हो जाएगा। गुरुवार को मुख्यमंत्री इसका भूमिपूजन करेंगे। अब इसमें कोई अड़चन नहीं है। चेतन्य काश्यप, विधायक​​​​​​​

^रिंग रोड के 10 से 15 दिन में टेंडर कॉल हो जाएंगे। 43 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। मुआवजे के 50 लाख प्रशासन को मिल गए हैं। पीके राय, प्रभारी एसडीओ पीडब्लयूडी​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser