  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ratlam
  • Rumors Of Lockdown And Falling Prices Increased Onion Arrivals, Gates Of Mandi Had To Be Installed

अफवाह:लॉकडाउन की अफवाह व भाव गिरने से बढ़ गई प्याज की आवक, लगाना पड़े मंडी के गेट

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्यादा आवक के चलते 100 ट्राॅली प्याज की नीलामी से बच गई

लॉकडाउन फिर से लगने की अफवाह और भाव में गिरावट के चलते किसानों ने अपना प्याज घर और गोदामों से निकालना शुरू कर दिया है। इसका असर ये हुआ कि महू रोड स्थित अनाज मंडी में सोमवार को 750 से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली प्याज बिकने लिए पहुंच गए।
प्याज की ट्राॅलियां लगातार आने से मंडी प्रशासन को आखिरकार मंडी का गेट बंद करना पड़ा। इससे मंडी के सामने से लेकर सालाखेड़ी पुलिस चौकी तक प्याज की ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅलियों की कतार लग गई। इधर सोयाबीन और गेहूं की आवक भी बंपर रही। इससे इनकी ट्राॅलियों का भी प्रवेश बंद किया। इससे सुबह 11.30 बजे तक तो यह स्थिति थी कि कलेक्टोरेट तक सोयाबीन से भरी ट्राॅलियों की कतार लग गई। इसके बाद शाम को मंडी प्रशासन ने इन्हें अंदर प्रवेश देना शुरू किया।
भाव ज्यादा टूटने की उम्मीद नहीं है : संघर्षशील लहसुन प्याज मंडी युवा व्यापारी संघ के निलेश बाफना ने बताया कि भाव लगातार नीचे आ रहे हैं। वहीं नए प्याज की आवक भी धीरे-धीरे शुरू हो गई है। इससे किसान घरों और गोदाम से प्याज निकाल रहे हैं। भाव गिर रहे हैं।

यूं रही आवक

  • सोयाबीन की 1025 क्विंटल की आवक रही। इसके भाव 2500 से 4300 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहे। वहीं औसत भाव 38,00 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहे।
  • प्याज की आवक 15 हजार कट्‌टे (प्रति कट्‌टे 50 किलो) की रही। इसके भाव 37 रुपए प्रतिकिलो तक रहे।
