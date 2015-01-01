पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जब्त किया:ग्रामीण विधायक ने पकड़ा सोयाबीन से भरा ट्रक, बिल व अनुज्ञा नहीं मिली

रतलाम33 मिनट पहले
  • गार्ड और मंडी कर्मचारी पर करेंगे कार्रवाई

ग्रामीण विधायक ने बगैर अनुज्ञा व बिल के सोयाबीन से भरे एक ट्रक को पुलिस के सहयोग से सोमवार सुबह पकड़ा है। घटना सुबह 7.30 बजे की है। ग्रामीण विधायक दिलीप मकवाना कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने जावरा जा रहे थे तभी उन्होंने सोयाबीन से भरे ट्रक को आते देखा।

उन्होंने सालाखेड़ी पुलिस चौकी के जवानों के सहयोग से ट्रक रोका व अनुज्ञा मांगी तो ड्राइवर ने मना कर दिया। इसके बाद बिल मांगा तो ड्राइवर के पास बिल भी नहीं मिला। पूछताछ में ड्राइवर ने बताया वो मंडी से आ रहा है व आईटीसी किसान बाजार जा रहा है। इस पर उन्होंने एसडीएम और भार साधक अधिकारी अभिषेक गेहलोत को इत्तला की। मंडी सचिव ने पंचनामा बनाया और ट्रक को जब्ती में लिया है। इसके बाद विधायक मंडी पहुंचे और सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखे। इसमें स्पष्ट हो रहा है कि ट्रक मंडी से निकला है। इस पर विधायक नाराज हो गए। विधायक ने एसडीएम से निष्पक्ष जांच को कहा। होगी कार्रवाई : एसडीएम अभिषेक गेहलोत ने बताया मंडी गेट पर जिनकी ड्यूटी है। उन्हें अनुज्ञा की जांच करना थी। मामले में गार्ड व मंडी कर्मचारी की ड्यूटी थी उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कृषि मंत्री को दी जानकारी
ग्रामीण विधायक ने कृषि मंत्री को मामला बताया। इस पर कृषि मंत्री ने कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिलाया है। ग्रामीण विधायक ने आरोप लगाए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मंडी प्रशासन द्वारा अवैध परिवहन लंबे समय से कराया जा रहा है। ठोस सबूत नहीं होने से अब तक कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकी थी। मंडी प्रशासन द्वारा वाहनों का अवैध परिवहन कर राजस्व हानि पहुंचाई जा रही है। वहीं जो उपज परिवहन की जाती है उसका वजन अधिक होता है किंतु उसका बिल वास्तविक रूप से नहीं बना कर कम वजन का बनाया जाता है।
8 तारीख में अनुज्ञा बनी हुई है : मंडी के प्रांगण प्रभारी रूमानसिंह ने बताया कि संबंधित व्यापारी की अनुज्ञा 8 नवंबर को ऑनलाइन बनी हुई है। चूंकि ऑनलाइन बनी हुई है इससे हार्डकॉपी की जरूरत नहीं होती है। ट्रक वेयरहाउस में जा रहा था। आॅनलाइन अनुज्ञा 24 घंटे वेलिड रहती है। व्यापारी की खुद की आईडी से कम्प्यूटर से अनुज्ञा बनी हुई है।

