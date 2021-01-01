पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:सम्यक गोल्ड सिटी में 6 लाख के गहने व ढाई लाख नकदी ले गए

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • ताला तोड़ कर 15 मिनट में की चोरी, पूछताछ नहीं होने का फायदा उठाया

सम्यक गोल्ड सिटी में मंगलवार दोपहर 1:55 बजे से 2:10 बजे के बीच रेलकर्मी के मकान में चोरी हो गई। ताला तोड़कर घर में घुसे चोर करीब 6 लाख रुपए कीमत के आभूषण, ढाई लाख रुपए नकदी और तीन गुल्लक ले गए। पलंग पर बिछा चादर भी नहीं मिला है। चौकीदार ने पुलिस को बताया घटना के समय एक कार से कुछ युवक आए थे जो 15 मिनट बाद वापस चले गए। कॉलोनी में प्लॉट और मकान देखने के लिए लोग आते रहते हैं इसलिए किसी ने पूछताछ नहीं की। जानकारी के अनुसार चोरी की वारदात रेलवे सिग्नल डिपार्टमेंट में कर्मचारी 58 वर्षीय शफीक पिता नजीर अहमद पठान के यहां हुई। बेटे समीर ने बताया कि निजी कॉलेज से इंजीनियरिंग करने के बाद वे कंस्ट्रक्शन कांट्रेक्टर का काम करने लगे। पहले घटला लोको कॉलोनी में रहते थे। आठ महीने पहले रहने आया था परिवार :- सम्यक सिटी में करीब 8 महीने से रह रहे थे। मंगलवार को पिताजी ड्यूटी पर गए थे। दोपहर को अजान के बाद करीब 1:55 बजे मां सायरा बानो, बहन खुशबू घटला काॅलोनी में बुआ शमीम बानो से मिलने गईं थी। दोपहर 2:10 बजे घर पर आए समीर को दरवाजा खुला मिला। उन्होंने समझा मां अंदर होंगी। सोफे पर बैठा और मां को आवाज लगाई। जवाब नहीं मिला तो अंदर जाकर देखा। दोनों आलमारियों के दरवाजे मुड़े हुए और लॉकर टूटे मिले तथा सामान बिखरा हुआ था। वारदात की खबर के बाद चीता फोर्स भी पहुंचा : समीर ने मोबाइल लगाकर मां को घटना की जानकारी दी। जानकारी मिलने पर पिता, मां और बहन घर पहुंची। पुलिस को सूचना देने पर डायल-100 फिर थाना प्रभारी किशोर पाटनवाला, चीता फोर्स के जवान मौके पर पहुंचे और तफ्तीश शुरू की।

दो आलमारियों से चुराए गहने और नकदी

मां सायरा बानो ने बताया दोनों आलमारियों के लॉकर से ढाई लाख रुपए नकदी, आलमारी में रखी तीन गुल्लक और पर्स में रखे तीन हजार रुपए के अलावा एक हार (2 तोला), एक जोड़ झुमकी, एरन और चेन (एक-एक तोला), टाप्स एक जोड़ (6 ग्राम) कंगन (दो तोला), चार अंगूठी और सोने की बिछड़ी (5-5 ग्राम), चांदी की चार पायजेब, 8 जोड़ बिछड़ी, चांदी के तीन सिक्के गए हैं। सायराबानो ने बताया दूसरी आलमारी का लऑकर तोड़कर चोर ननद शमीम बानो की एक तोला सोने की झुमकी दो अंगूठी और चांदी की दो पायजेब (तीन सौ ग्राम और दो सौ ग्राम) भी ले गए।

शंका : चादर में सामान बांधकर ले गए चोर
समीर ने बताया दोपहर को वे घर आए तो कॉलोनी के मेन गेट पर अनजान युवक खड़ा था। घर पहुंचे तो चोरी का पता लगा। घर में अंदर कमरे में डबल बेड पर बिछा चादर भी नहीं मिला है। शंका है चोरी का सामान चादर में बांधकर ले गए हैं। चोरी की जानकारी मिलने पर पास ही लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में देखने की कोशिश की परंतु महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई।
बस स्टैंड और फोरलेन पर तलाश करवाई
टीआई पाटनवाला ने बताया कार से चोरों के आने की जानकारी मिली है। चोरी की जानकारी मिलते ही आसपास के थानों पर सूचना देकर नाकेबंदी करवाई और बस स्टैंड और फोरलेन पर चेकिंग करवाई। अभी महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी नहीं मिली है।

