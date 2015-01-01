पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हज-2021:हज यात्रियों से सऊदी अरब पहली बार वसूलेगा वीसा की फीस

रतलाम
  • उड़ान से 72 घंटे पहले होगा आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट

कोरोना के चलते हज (2021) से पहले सऊदी अरब में क्वारेंटाइन होना पड़ेगा। उड़ान से 72 घंटे पहले हरेक हज यात्री को आरटी- पीसीआर टेस्ट भी कराना होगा। इस बार सऊदी अरब वीसा फीस के नाम पर हज यात्रियों से 300 रियाल वसूलेगा। वैट की दर भी उसने 5 से बढ़ाकर 15 फीसदी कर दी है। मुंबई से जाने वाले प्रति यात्री का 3 लाख 61 हजार 927 रुपए का खर्च संभावित हैं।

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते यात्रियों को कई तरह की पाबंदियों अगौर हिदायतों के साथ हज करना होगा। सऊदी अरब सरकार ने मक्का-मदीना में परिवहन और आवासीय व्यवस्थाओं में भी परिवर्तन कर दिया है। यह पहले के मुकाबले 25 से 40 फीसदी तक महंगी हो गई हैं।

6 हजार रुपए होगी वीजा फीस

सऊदी अरब पहली बार हज यात्रियों से फीस वसूली के नाम पर 300 रियाल वसूलेगा। भारतीय मुद्रा में यह छह हजार रुपए से कुछ अधिक राशि होगी। दूसरी ओर हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया प्रोसेसिंग फीस के 300 रुपए लेगी। कम हुई अवधि-अवधि 30 से 35 दिन रहेगी।

गाइड लाइन में फेरबदल संभव

संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए हज 2021 होगा। कुछ बंधन कायम किए गए हैं। सऊदी अरब सरकार ने व्यवस्थाओं और दिशा-निर्देशों में कोई बदलाव किया तो हम हज यात्रियों को सूचित करेंगे। गाइड लाइन में फेरबदल संभव हैं।

एमए खान, सीईओ, हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया (मुंबई)

