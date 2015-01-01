पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश:ट्यूशन फीस की जानकारी पूछने पर स्कूलों का जवाब, आप स्कूल आओ फीस बता देंगे

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • पारदर्शिता नहीं बरत रहे }हाईकोर्ट का आदेश निजी स्कूल ट्यूशन फीस के अलावा अन्य फीस ना वसूलें

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के मुताबिक कोई भी निजी स्कूल ट्यूशन फीस (शैक्षणिक शुल्क) के अलावा अन्य किसी प्रकार की फीस नहीं वसूल सकते हैं। वहीं जो ट्यूशन फीस ली जाए वो भी पिछले साल जितनी ही ली जाए। इसके अलावा किसी प्रकार की कोई फीस ना ली जाए। लेकिन रतलाम के निजी स्कूल फीस के लिए अभिभावकों को जो मैसेज भेज रहे हैं उसमें कहीं भी यह जिक्र नहीं किया जा रहा है कि ट्यूशन फीस कितनी है। बस मैसेज में लिख रहे हैं कि फीस की पहली और दूसरी इंस्टाॅलमेंट बाकी है। तारीख लिखी जा रही है। अभिभावक यदि स्कूल में फोन लगाकर पूछ रहे हैं कि बच्चे की ट्यूशन फीस कितनी है तो जवाब मिल रहा है। आप स्कूल आ जाओ बता देंगे। लेकिन वहां भी फीस की जानकारी ही दी जा रही है कि आपको इतनी फीस जमा कराना है। निजी स्कूल ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के नाम फीस ले रहे हैं। कोरोना के चलते स्कूल बंद हैं। ऐसे में बच्चों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ा रहे हैं। कई स्कूलों द्वारा इसकी लिंक भेजी जा रही है। इसके जरिए बच्चों को पढ़ाया जा रहा है। तो कुछ स्कूल वाॅट्सएप पर होमवर्क भेज रहे हैं। इसी पर टेस्ट लिए भी जा रहे हैं। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद स्कूल संचालक ट्यूशन फीस कितनी है इसका खुलासा नहीं कर रहे हैं।

निजी स्कूल नहीं कर रहे फीस का खुलासा, संचालकों के मैसेज से अभिभावक हैरान

जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट के ये भी हैं आदेश

जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट ने फीस के साथ ही निजी स्कूलों में पढ़ाने वाले शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों के संबंध में भी आदेश जारी किया है। इसमें लिखा है कि कोई भी स्कूल संचालक अपने यहां काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों का वेतन 20 फीसदी से अधिक नहीं काट सकते हैं। वहीं जब स्थिति सामान्य हो जाएगी और पू्र्व की भांति स्कूलों का संचालन होना शुरू हो जाएगा तो काटे गए वेतन का फिर से कर्मचारियों को भुगतान करना होगा।

फीस का खुलासा क्यों नहीं कर रहे हैं

विद्यालय पालक संघ के संयोजक अनुराग लोखंडे ने बताया जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट का आदेश है कि कोई भी स्कूल संचालक पिछले साल से ज्यादा फीस नहीं वसूल सकता। मैसेज भी भेज रहे हंै लेकिन उसमें भी उल्लेख नहीं है कि जो फीस ली जा रही है वो सिर्फ ट्यूशन फीस ही है। फीस जमा नहीं कराने पर परीक्षा से वंचित किया जा रहा है। आखिर स्कूल वाले ट्यूशन फीस का खुलासा क्यों नहीं कर रहे हैं कि स्कूल की इतनी ट्यूशन फीस है।

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के मुताबिक ही फीस वसूल रहे हैं - माउंट लिट्रा स्कूल के संचालक यूनुस पाकावाला ने बताया कि हमारे यहां एवरेज ट्यूशन फीस 22 हजार रुपए है। नाहर काॅन्वेंट स्कूल के संचालक रेवेंट नाहर ने बताया केवल ट्यूशन फीस ही वसूल रहे हैं।

शैक्षणिक शुल्क ले रहे हैं- मप्र प्रांतीय अशासकीय शिक्षण संस्था संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दीपेश ओझा ने बताया कि यह कहना गलत है कि शैक्षणिक शुल्क के अतिरिक्त कोई शुल्क ले रहे हैं। हमें भी मालूम है कि कोरोना चल रहा है।हाईकोर्ट के आदेश अनुसार ही फीस ले रहे हैं।

.. तो शिकायत करें - डीईओ केसी शर्मा ने बताया अभिभावकों ने पिछले साल जितनी ट्यूशन फीस जमा कराई थी। उतनी ही फीस स्कूलों में जमा कराएं। इससे ज्यादा या अन्य शैक्षणिक शुल्क किसी स्कूल संचालक द्वारा यदि मांगा जा रहा है तो शिकायत करें।

