पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • Server Down In Bank After Two Days' Leave, No Work Done, Leave Today Again; Now The Bank Will Open On Wednesday

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:दो दिन की छुट्टी के बाद बैंक में सर्वर डाउन, नहीं हुआ काम, आज फिर छुट्‌टी; अब बुधवार को खुलेगी बैंक

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शाम तक लिंक फेल रही, परेशान होते रहे उपभोक्ता

दो दिन (23 जनवरी को चौथा शनिवार और 24 जनवरी को रविवार) की छुट्टी के बाद सोमवार को बैंकें खुलीं। लेकिन स्टेशन रोड स्थित सिंडीकेट बैंक (अब कैनरा) की लिंक फेल रही। सुबह जब ग्राहक पहुंचे तो पता चला लिंक फेल है।

इसके बाद दोपहर में फिर पहुंचे तो यही स्थिति रही और लिंक फेल रही। शाम तक लिंक फेल रही और लेन देन नहीं हो पाया। मंगलवार को 26 जनवरी होने से बैंक में छुट्टी रहेगी। इससे अब लेन-देन बुधवार को होगा। इससे बैंक के ग्राहक लगातार चार दिन तक लेन देन नहीं कर पाएंगे।

शाखा पर लिंक फेल होने का बोर्ड लगाया, अब दोबारा आना पड़ेगा

रुपए जमा कराने आए रोहित शर्मा ने बताया कि पहले दो दिन की छुट्टी के कारण बैंक बंद थी। इससे आज रुपए जमा कराने आया हूं लेकिन आज बैंक की लिंक फेल है। ब्रांच पर लिंक फेल होने का बोर्ड लगा है। अब कल छुट्टी रहेगी। इससे अब बुधवार को फिर आना पड़ेगा।

बैंक को ग्राहकों की परेशानी की तरफ भी ध्यान देना चाहिए। यह पहला मौका नहीं है जब बैंक की लिंक फेल रही। बैंक में आए दिन यही समस्या हो गई है। इससे ग्राहकों को परेशानी हो रही है। लिंक फेल होने से परेशान होना पड़ता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser