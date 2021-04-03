पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराब पर सियासत:शराबबंदी पर उमा की सक्रियता के बीच शिव ने रतलाम से शुरू किया नशामुक्ति अभियान

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
डोसीगांव की सभा में नशामुक्ति अभियान की शुरुआत कर उपस्थितों को संकल्प दिलाते मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान। - Dainik Bhaskar
डोसीगांव की सभा में नशामुक्ति अभियान की शुरुआत कर उपस्थितों को संकल्प दिलाते मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान।
  • एसपी की तरफ देखकर सीएम बोले-बदमाशों के दिमाग ठिकाने लगा दो, चिटफंडियों को पकड़ो
  • सीएम ने कोरोना के बाद बेटियाें की शादी फिर करने की बात भी कही

शराबबंदी पर उमा भारती की सक्रियता के बीच मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने रतलाम से नशामुक्ति अभियान की शुरुआत कर दी। याद रहे, शराब और नशे के खिलाफ भाजपा की फायर ब्रांड नेता उमा भारती ने 8 मार्च महिला दिवस से नशा मुक्ति अभियान शुरू करने का ऐलान किया है।

इससे एक कदम आगे बढ़ते हुए गुरुवार को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने कहा-आज वो रतलाम से एक और अभियान चलाने की घोषणा करते हैं। उन्होंने सभा में उपस्थित कार्यकर्ताओं और आम लोगों को हाथ उठाकर न नशा करने और न करने देने का संकल्प दिलवाया।

सीएम रतलाम के डोगीसांव में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में बने ईडब्ल्यूएस फ्लैट्स में 101 परिवारों काे गृह प्रवेश कराने के साथ कुछ योजनाओं के लोकार्पण-शिलान्यास के लिए रतलाम आए थे। शेष | पेज 7 पर

डोसीगांव की सभा में मंच के पास खड़े एसपी गौरव तिवारी की तरफ देखकर सीएम बोले-बदमाशों के दिमाग ठिकाने लगा दो। नशा, दारू, अतिक्रमण करने और चिटफंड कंपनी के नाम पर लोगों के खून-पसीने की कमाई लेकर भागने वालों को पकड़ो। सजा के साथ संपत्ति कुर्क कर पीड़ित लोगों के पैसे वापस करवाओ।

मुख्यमंत्री ने एसपी से सवाल किया कि अब तक पीड़िताें के कितने रुपए वापस दिलवा चुके हाे। एसपी बोले- 50 करोड़ दिला दिए हैं, 10 करोड़ रुपए और बचे हैं। सीएम बोले- बाकी भी जल्द लोगों को मिल जाने चाहिए। कृषि कानूनों को किसान हित में बताते हुए सीएम ने कोरोना के बाद बेटियाें की शादी फिर करने की बात कही।

संबल योजना बंद करने वाले पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ को आड़े हाथ लेकर चौहान बाेले- योजना में मिलने वाले दो व चार लाख रुपयों के साथ वे गरीबों को अंतिम संस्कार के मिलने वाले 4 हजार रुपए खा गए, शर्म आना चाहिए। सीएम गुरुवार को रतलाम के विकास का पांच साल का रोडमैप देखने यहां आए थे।

फ्लैट मालिक बने शिवा के घर शिवराज ने किया भोजन
डोसीगांव में गृहप्रवेश करने वाले शिवा वर्मा के फ्लैट में सीएम, विधायक चेतन्य काश्यप, सांसद गुमानसिंह डामोर, ग्रामीण विधायक दिलीप मकवाना ने भोजन भी किया। शिवा और उसकी पत्नी रेखा ने गृहप्रवेश पर मेहमानाें के लिए भिंडी मसाला, आलू छोले, मावा पनीर, गुलाब जामुन, रोटी और पराठे बनाए थे। 9 हजार रुपए महीने कमाने वाले शिवा ने भाेजन पर करीब 5 हजार रुपए खर्च किए।

