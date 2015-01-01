पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिजन से पूछताछ शुरू:मुंशीपाड़ा में मृत मिले युवक के सिर से निकली गोली, डेढ़ साल पहले चचेरे भाई की भी हत्या हुई

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
मुंशीपाड़ा में मृतक के भाइयों से पूछताछ करते औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के थाना प्रभारी आरएस बर्डे।

समीपस्थ ग्राम मुंशीपाड़ा में मृत मिले वड़लीपाड़ा निवासी युवक का पोस्टमार्टम मंगलवार को जिला अस्पताल में हुआ। युवक के सिर से पिस्टल की गोली निकली। हत्या का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं हुआ है। डेढ़ साल पहले उसके चचेरे भाई की भी हत्या हुई थी। आरोपियों का पता लगाने के लिए आईए थाना प्रभारी आरएस बर्डे ने मंगलवार को परिजन से पूछताछ की।

जानकारी के अनुसार वड़लीपाड़ा निवासी मुकेश निनामा रतलाम में फ्रीगंज स्थित एयू बैंक (असेट्स विभाग) में ऑफिस बॉय का काम करता था। सोमवार को ऑफिस बंद होने के बाद शाम करीब 7:15 बजे आॅफिस से गया। रतलाम में ट्रांसपोर्ट पर काम करने वाले बड़े भाई लक्ष्मण ने बताया रात 8:00 वह ट्रांसपोर्ट से घर जा रहे थे। मुंशीपाड़ा में सड़क किनारे गड्‌ढे में बाइक से गिरे युवक को देख लोगों की भीड़ लगी थी। जुलवानिया सरपंच लालू और रामपुरिया सरपंच नानालाल ने आवाज देकर बुलाया।

जाकर देखा तो भाई मुकेश की लाश थी। उसकी बाइक गिरी थी और टिफिन बिखरा हुआ था। सिर में चोट लगी थी। लगा कि किसी ने सिर में पत्थर मारकर हत्या की है। पहचान होने पर परिजन और गांव वाले पहुंचे और शव को जिला अस्पताल ले गए। मंगलवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम में पता चला कि कान के पीछे सिर पर लगी गोली माथे तक गई थी।

सबसे बड़े भाई लक्ष्मण ने बताया कि तीन भाई और एक बहन में मुकेश तीसरे नंबर का है। मुकेश से बड़ा दिनेश है और मुकेश से छोटी बहन शारदा है। पिता प्रभुलाल निनामा के पास रामपुरिया में 6 बीघा जमीन है जिस पर परिवार के लोग मिलकर खेती करते हैं।

लक्ष्मण ने बताया कि मुकेश के किसी अफेयर की जानकारी नहीं है। न ही घटना के समय उसके पास आभूषण और नकदी थे। एयू फाइनेंस के प्रबंधक विशाल चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि मुकेश जनवरी-19 से उनके ऑफिस में काम कर रहा था। उसका किसी से विवाद नहीं था। स्वभाव से सीधा-सादा था।

चचेरे भाई का शराब पीने के दौरान हुआ था विवाद

लक्ष्मण निनामा ने बताया पिछले साल जून में परिवार में शादी का कहकर उसरगार निवासी सुखराम और जितेंद्र चचेरे भाई शांतिलाल पिता राधू को ले गए थे। शराब पीने के दौरान विवाद हुआ जिसमें मारपीट हुई। सिर में चोट लगने पर वड़ोदरा ले गए जहां शांतिलाल की मौत हो गई।

पुलिस ने जब्त किया कारतूस का खोखा

मंगलवार सुबह मुकेश के सिर से गोली निकलने की जानकारी मिलने पर आईए थाना प्रभारी आरएस बर्डे घटनास्थल पहुंची। मौके से कारतूस का खोखा जब्त किया है। पुलिस ने मृतक का मोबाइल भी जब्त किया है। कॉल डिटेल्स की जानकारी मंगवाई है। मुकेश की मौत की जानकारी मिलने पर मंगलवार को बैंक के कर्मचारी भी मुकेश के गांव पहुंचे।

